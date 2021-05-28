Jeff Hayes is the June Artist of the Month at the High Country Art Gallery. A reception to meet the artist is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Although he began his new career as a “professional” photographic artist in 2018, photography is in Hayes’ DNA.
“My father, George, was also a serious photographer and owned the Kokomo (Indiana) Camera Shop and two others in Marion and Anderson. Early on, Dad concentrated on black-and-white work and had a darkroom in the basement. As we kids grew and we started taking family camping trips Dad moved on to color slides, using his trusty Leica M3 (he never went to digital),” explained Hayes. “I picked up his interest in black-and-white, and while I was in high school I built my own darkroom in the basement.”
By the time Hayes had obtained a degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue, his dad sold his business and moved the family to Tucson. For the next 45 years Hayes worked as an aerodynamicist in the jet engine business, retiring from Honeywell Aerospace in 2018.
“Over the years photography has always been one of my favorite hobbies,” continued Hayes. “My Olympus OM1 was my trusty companion until I discovered digital and eventually moved on to Nikon equipment. In 1997 my wife, Jane, and I moved to the Superstition Foothills/Mining Camp neighborhood near Apache Junction, and then we began spending as much summer time as we could in Show Low, Pinetop and the White Mountains.
“I decided to turn my hobby into a more serious artistic pursuit and join Jane as a member of the High Country Art Association and the Artists of the Superstitions,” he said.
“My photographic interests are mainly landscapes, nature macro close-ups, and “patterns.
My subjects have been found close to home (both in the Superstition Mountains and the White Mountains) and during travels with Jane (Western US, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Italy).”
High Country Art Gallery is at 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway shopping center in Pinetop, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.