ST. JOHNS — Todd Allen Jostes, 56, of Snowflake, who faces two felony charges including a Class 2 felony of fraudulent schemes and artifices, and theft, a Class 3 felony, has been released from jail pending the outcome of the case.
On March 18, this newspaper reported on Jostes’ long history of civil lawsuits and business disputes about his contracting activities. Jostes appeared in the Apache County Superior Court Monday, March 21 with his new, second lawyer, for what he and his lawyer expected to be a preliminary hearing on the two criminal charges. Jostes was arrested on a warrant that issued after he did not appear at his first court date, which he claims he didn’t know about, and was held on a $100,000 bond.
In court
The preliminary hearing didn’t proceed, but the parties got a few things accomplished. First, Jostes’ former lawyer had filed a motion to quash the warrant and his new lawyer lodged a formal order for the judge to sign. Presiding Judge Michael Latham schooled the attorney that there is not an active warrant out for Jostes; warrants go away when the person is arrested.
New defense counsel then filed a motion to dismiss the two criminal charges because he argued, the events Jostes is accused of did not happen in Apache County; therefor, Jostes argued, the Apache County Superior Court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the subject matter of the criminal complaint. But the court wouldn’t consider the motion until the state filed its response. They still had time under the rules to do that so that issue couldn’t be addressed yet.
Bantering between the advocates shed some light on the basis of the motion to dismiss, though. Defense claimed that the alleged fraudulent scheme and theft that Jostes is accused of didn’t occur in Apache County and the money didn’t change hands in Apache County either. The court’s pointed question: Is the property at issue in the deal located in Apache County? Neither prosecutor Moore nor defense counsel had an answer to that, but one can expect there to be shortly.
In the end, Latham released Jostes on his promise to appear at the preliminary hearing, the date and time of which will be set by court staff later.
Jostes will be monitored by the pretrial services division of the Probation Department and will disclose the addresses at which he stays including his girlfriend’s place in Lakeside. It might be noted that the court must take into consideration a number of constitutional provisions, statutes and court rules when deciding on the release of a presumptively innocent defendant charged with non-violent offenses, with no prior felony convictions, no history of violence and reasonable ties to the community. An accused with these circumstances is likely to be released.
Updates to civil case
With regard to a civil suit filed in the Navajo County Superior Court, the attorney for plaintiff Chip Young contacted the Independent and reported that his client had originally sued not only Jostes and Mountain Stoneworks, but also a woman named Meghan Dorsett whom Young first claimed was in on the alleged scam that cost Young $20,000. But Young’s attorney, Kenneth G. Royer of Royer Law Office, P.C. in Phoenix, said he will dismiss Dorsett from the lawsuit having since determined Dorsett is not responsible, that “she was just another victim of Jostes,” that Jostes “laundered” money through her, Royer stated in an email.
Finally, a woman who said it was OK to disclose her first name Chrystal, contacted the Independent by email after the March 18 article and stated: “I saw your article involving...Todd Jostes. I thought you might want to know we are another one of his victims we gave him just under $47,000. I think we are his highest (deleted) to date. I was very glad to see your article and hope it educates people to stay away from this horrid individual.”
In the meantime, Show Low Police say that they have three active cases they are investigating regarding Jostes and urge anyone who believes they have been harmed by Jostes to contact detective Sgt. Mike Butora at (928) 537-5091 ext. 230.
