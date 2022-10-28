Joshua James

Joshua James

 ACSO

ST. JOHNS — A 38-year-old Concho man has been charged with nine felonies that include incest and one misdemeanor in Apache County Superior Court after his arrest on June 21.

In court records, Joshua James describes himself as a handyman who raises rabbits and chickens and sells eggs. The complaint charges him with committing incest with his adult daughter from April 2020 through February, a Class 4 felony, and three counts of sexual assault against her, Class 3 felonies.

