ST. JOHNS — A 38-year-old Concho man has been charged with nine felonies that include incest and one misdemeanor in Apache County Superior Court after his arrest on June 21.
In court records, Joshua James describes himself as a handyman who raises rabbits and chickens and sells eggs. The complaint charges him with committing incest with his adult daughter from April 2020 through February, a Class 4 felony, and three counts of sexual assault against her, Class 3 felonies.
During the same time period, James was also charged with two counts of child abuse, Class 2 felonies, three counts of aggravated assault and endangerment, all Class 6 felonies, one misdemeanor threatening charge and alleged domestic violence offenses.
Presiding Judge Michael Latham threw out one of the felony counts, count nine, for lack of probable cause after a preliminary hearing. James is presumed by law to be innocent.
A review of the court file reveals that the first four counts concern the daughter. The other counts allege crimes against three children with whom James lived. They are not sex crimes and James’ alleged motive for the charges involving the children was because they witnessed the sexual abuse and “confronted” James about it, stated Deputy County Attorney Celeste Robertson in a court filing. She wrote that James “... retaliated through threatened and actual physical abuse against the other children to ensure their silence.”
Defense counsel Ronald Wood urges that the five counts regarding the children, true or not, happened in another state, so no Arizona court has jurisdiction to decide those charges. In fact, a standard disclosure from the state names witnesses from a police department in LaVergne, Tennessee. It is possible that the children’s parent or guardian reported the alleged assaults and abuse to the authorities in that state. But from that alone, it really can’t be assumed that the purported acts happened in that state, but that’s the defense argument and the subject of a motion to dismiss those counts. Also yet to be decided is whether there will be separate trials for the two groups of charges.
Case heats up
There is an unusual and unfortunate thread running through this case: Wood seeks to remove Latham from the case. The rules of court allow for this, but the request will fail if it’s solely based on prior rulings in which a party is unhappy with the judge’s call. The motion now will be assigned to another judge to rule on the motion.
“As a result of the court’s prejudicial conduct towards the defendant he cannot get fair hearing on his motions, he cannot get a fair trial and he has been prejudiced by the court’s bias against him,” Wood stated in a filing.
This is very strong language against the highly respected Latham, who, as stated, just threw out a charge in favor of the defense.
There are only 15 presiding judges of superior courts in Arizona and they were either appointed or elected to the position because of their legal scholarship and competence. Latham is one of them.
Wood is also highly respected and experienced and has a thriving practice out of Show Low. In fact, of the six court files the White Mountain Independent reviewed this week, Wood is defense counsel in five of them. Over the last year or so, court observers may have noticed a sharpening of the language between the two prominent men. For example, in the murder case against Jay Jaikin, whom Wood represents, Latham noted in January that Wood’s motion to amend Jaikin’s name on a court pleading was denied “Due to the many procedural and factual failings” of Wood’s motion. Likewise, in the same case in an October 2021 ruling regarding time limits, Latham wrote “The court finds defendant’s motion without merit and in bad faith. Defendant’s motion is not supported by law or accurate facts.”
Further, in the attempted murder case of the accused Cindy Marie Garcia, Latham took issue with Wood’s motion to suppress Garcia’s statements to police. He stated in an April 5 order that the motion was “deficient” under court rules because “making conclusory statements about facts without any application to specific legal authority or the source of such alleged facts does not satisfy Rule 1.9.”
For Wood’s part, in the motion to remove Latham from the James case, he stated that “the court has demonstrated a willingness to happily accept whatever argument the government writes without burdening the government with having to put on their evidence or citing authority.”
As an aside, the American criminal justice system is intentionally adversarial, not like in other countries that use an “investigative” system. In Europe, for example, the judge investigates a case, interviews witnesses and has a lot of influence with the jury. By contrast, the U.S. system is “adversarial,” meaning the prosecutor does the investigating and the defense builds its own case after its own investigation. The theory is that the clash of the sides, sometimes ugly, often produces the truth of what happened and who is guilty or not guilty, which in felony cases a jury decides.
In short, conflict is ever present; however, alleging that a judge is prejudiced against, or biased for, one side or another is a very serious move and fraught with risk. There is no record available yet about how the matter will proceed or of James’ next court date.
