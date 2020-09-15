SPRINGERVILLE — The Jump and Alder Fires located on the Clifton Ranger District, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, were called controlled on Sept. 8. Both were ignited by lightning, burned in a remote location with steep, rugged terrain and minimal values were at risk.
A combination of sporadic moisture in the area, cooler nighttime temperatures, higher humidity, lighter fuels and natural barriers in the terrain contained and controlled both the Alder and Jump fires. The Jump Fire totaled close to 250 acres and the Alder Fire totaled close to 1,000 acres.
Warning signs posted on the trails in the area have been removed and the Red Mountain Trail remains closed for public health and safety due to remaining hazards from the Bringham Fire. Recreationalists and visitors in the area should take precautions; potential flash floods still remains in the area due to the Bringham Fire.
Fire information can be found on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/asnf/home, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/, or Twitter: @A_SNFs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.