Just a Lil' News
Photo from Adobe Stock. Illustration by Brett Halfpop/Independent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced a prescribed burn near Timber Camp Campground on the Globe Ranger District beginning on Wednesday.

The burn will cover 290 acres along Ash Creek in Globe and is meant to “reintroduce fire into the ponderosa pine stands to help protect them from the negative impacts of uncharacteristically intense wildfire,” according to a release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.