The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced a prescribed burn near Timber Camp Campground on the Globe Ranger District beginning on Wednesday.
The burn will cover 290 acres along Ash Creek in Globe and is meant to “reintroduce fire into the ponderosa pine stands to help protect them from the negative impacts of uncharacteristically intense wildfire,” according to a release.
The forest service explained that this will allow for watershed protection, wildlife habitat improvement and the improvement of ecosystem function.
Fire staff officer Taiga Rohrer said, “While prescribed burns are effective at reducing hazardous fuels, there are risks, and we take every precaution to conduct prescribed burns across the landscape in the safest way possible. Prescription burns can change the behavior of a future wildfire to a less intense, more manageable surface fire making it safer for firefighters to engage.”
These burns are anticipated to impact highway US 60. Officials urge motorists to use extreme caution while driving through these areas and to slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public. The communities affected by this should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions and can do so by visiting azdeq.gov/wildfire-faqs.
ADOT to close White Mountain highways for winter
The Arizona Department of Transportation is closing five state highways for the winter. State Route 473 from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation to Hawley Lake will close on Friday, State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to close on Dec. 1, and State Route 261 from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake and State Route 273 from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake are both scheduled to close on Dec. 30. These dates are subject to change depending on which areas in the White Mountains are most affected by snowfall.
In a release, ADOT says their reasoning for closing these “scenic” roadways is part of the agency’s regular winters shutdown schedule, aimed specifically at areas that receive excessive amounts of snowfall. ADOT also took the opportunity to list some key traveling tips important to anyone who intends on driving through the White Mountains during the snowy, winter season.
ADOT asks that all occupants in any vehicle are always wearing their seat belts, all vehicles have up-to-date tire pressure and fluid checks, and to always ensure that drivers are well rested and prepared with extra food and water when taking a longer-than-average trip. The release states, “Be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely and building in extra travel time.” Information about highway restrictions can be found at az511.gov or by calling 511.
Residents can utilize Christmas Tree permits beginning Saturday
White Mountain residents who have already purchased a Christmas tree permit from recreation.gov can begin claiming their festive tree on Nov. 19. Timber specialist Michelle Williams said in a release, “For many families, selecting their own Christmas tree from the Tonto National Forest is a tradition, but for some, it is a new experience that may become a new tradition. For most families, the shared experience of cutting down their own Christmas tree is very memorable. It’s a tradition that has been bringing families together for years during the holiday season.”
Any White Mountain residents who don’t want to travel to either Mesa or Scottsdale have the option of collecting their tree from the in-person Tonto National Forest sales location at 1009 East Highway 260 in Payson.
Anyone who has not already purchased a permit can do so at recreation.gov. Permits will cost $15 and will be valid through the end of December. Permits are also available for free with an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass, a program specifically meant to encourage fourth graders to explore their surroundings and learn about nature and wildlife, which can be purchased at everykidoutdoors.gov.
The forest service would like to remind all customers that all online transactions are subject to a small transaction fee, including the Every Kid Outdoors free Christmas tree permit. The release says, “Be safe, have a plan, know before you go and most importantly, have fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.