CONCHO — A 16-year-old Queen Creek boy is waiting in a Missouri juvenile facility to see what will happen to him for alleged attempted robbery of the Family Dollar store and robbing the Dollar General at the “Y” of $200.
A press release from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office stated that the unidentified juvenile is an African American boy who has been charged in Apache County with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar store on Highway 61 near the Concho Post Office and a successful robbery of the Dollar General on Stanford Road.
ACSO Cmdr. Shane Bevington said in the press release that they got a call at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, that the African American boy went into the Family Dollar store in Concho demanding money.
Bevington said the boy went up to the register with merchandise and then allegedly told the cashier he had a knife and wanted all the money in the register. The cashier reportedly thought the boy was joking at first, until he pulled out the knife and tried to go behind the counter. He was unable to unlock the gate that separates the register area from the rest of the store and fled in a stolen black SUV.
He allegedly then went to the Dollar General store on Stanford Road and Highway 61 at the “Y” at around 3:46 p.m. and again tried to rob the store at knifepoint.
This time the boy reportedly demanded $100. Bevington said the boy was given $200 when he brandished the knife and then fled in the same black SUV reportedly stolen out of Queen Creek.
A description was provided to ACSO deputies and an alert to find him was issued, but to no avail.
Then Saturday, Oct. 28, the ACSO learned that the boy was in custody in Lawson, Missouri charged with several armed robberies in that city.
The boy reportedly tried to flee from Lawson Police like he did from the ACSO, but this time he was taken into custody.
“Felony arrest warrants have been issued out of the Apache County Superior Court for the juvenile suspect for aggravated assault and armed robbery,” Bevington said in the press release.
No one was injured in the attempted robbery at the Family Dollar or the $200 robbery at the Dollar General.
