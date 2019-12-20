We are coming upon the time of year that is especially known for family, friends and fun… providing attention to safety, can help to keep your holiday’s happy. The Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association has some simple tips to keep families safe this season:
(The No. 1 rule: Ensure all of your home’s smoke alarms are in working order and have fresh batteries! These alert you to a fire when all else fails.)
Keep candles away from decorations, and place them in sturdy, non-combustible holders. Never leave lit candles unattended. Don’t leave children unattended in a
- room with lit candles.
- Never leave cooking unattended. If you leave the kitchen while cooking, turn off the stove. Turn pot and pan handles toward the center of the stove, and out of the reach
of children. If a pan or skillet catches fire, slide the lid or larger pan over the skillet and turn the stove off. Keep a fire extinguisher within reach
- and know how to use it.
- Plan activities for small children to keep
- them out of the kitchen when cooking. Dangling cords, hot plates, knives and hot food that may splash and /or burn are all hazards that can easily be avoided.
- Choose a fresh holiday tree, put it in a sturdy stand, and keep it watered daily. Place the tree away from all heat sources and out of the way of traffic. And when you’re done with it, dispose of the tree properly. Do not burn it in the fireplace.
- Check each set of holiday lights for broken sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections before using. Discard all damaged sets. Don’t overload electrical outlets. Use no more than three sets of lights per single extension cord or outlet. Only use indoor lights — indoors, and outdoor lights — outdoors! Always unplug all lights before leaving home or going to sleep.
And finally, some safety tips to remember all year long:
• Have plenty of non-alcoholic drinks available at gatherings.
• Never drink and drive and never get into a car if the driver’s been drinking. Choose a designated driver who will not drink.
• Use seat belts and child safety seats in your car.
• Be a safe pedestrian: use crosswalks; make eye contact with drivers and make sure they see you.
• Do not randomly discharge firearms. It is not only dangerous, it is illegal.
• Keep portable heaters at least three feet away from holiday trees, decorations, furniture, and other flammable materials.
• Have your home furnace and fireplace inspected prior to cold weather use.
• Install a carbon monoxide alarm if you have at least one fuel burning appliance or fireplace in your home.
• Watch your children around all sources of water. Educate family and friends about the importance of locked doors and gates leading to pool and spa areas. Kids can drown during the winter months, too.
The Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association was formed in June 1987 as a 501.c(3) Non-Profit Association by a group of dedicated professionals to assist those assigned to the educational duties of fire departments around the state of Arizona. These visionaries set goals to establish educational displays for events, standardization of training for and certification of Public Educators, topic-specific seminars to meet the needs of communities, and references to free or inexpensive resources.
