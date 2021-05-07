The Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that Verda La Rue, its marketing chair, has published her first book.
Two years ago La Rue signed up as a home-based business and became a volunteer. Soon she was an employee and brought her many skills. La Rue has a master’s degree in counseling psychology, is a trained therapist, has written technical manuals, done web design and is a graphic artist.
Her main duties are publishing the chamber’s weekly Round Valley Buzz, maintaining our membership list and events calendar as well as designing custom fliers for members.
Her business is Call Verda, a relationship-consulting company. Her book is called “Living in the Solution — Discovering Your Authentic Self.” The book can be purchased on Amazon, locally at the Honey Shack and chamber office in Springerville. She can contacted at 305-742-5714, verdalarue@gmail.com or at www.callverda.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.