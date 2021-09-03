SPRINGERVILLE — The inaugural Ladies Choice Truck drive-in show for Big Semi Tractor Trucks, (Peterbilts, Kenworths, etc.) will take place Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Springerville at the Old Bradco Fuel Stop.
The event will feature three different categories, each with cash prizes and trophy. Prizes will be awarded and it all starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
There is a $25 entry fee per truck.
Categories include judges’ choice award, favorite interior and favorite paint.
The judges are all woman that are hand-picked local business owners and managers, with interests suited for a truck show judge.
There will be a taco trailer for food and drinks.
It’s a local show, to show some of the working trucks and drivers a little appreciation.
The intention of the event is the celebrate the truck driving community and bring the people of Apache County a chance to “come show your truck off and B.S. a little” according to event manager Kip Holliday.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Kip Holliday at 928-300-3155.
The show is sponsored by Rhinehart Oil.
