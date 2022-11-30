A lakeside father is looking to his community in hopes someone can help him find his daughter, who has been missing since Oct. 31.
Cristal Gail Roberson, 44, has not been seen or heard from in over a month. Her father, David Glaze, has been working non-stop since her disappearance to try and discover any information that may shed some light on her current whereabouts.
He told a reporter from the White Mountain Independent, “I pay her phone bill and she hasn’t placed any calls or sent any texts since before she left. She’s been through the ringer before, but this isn’t like her.”
He explained that Roberson has dealt with drug abuse in the past but claims she has been clean for several months. He said, “She’s always played it straight with me. If I ask, she’ll tell me and she would come by it honestly, so when she said she was clean, I believe her one hundred percent.”
Glaze mentioned he didn’t believe her disappearance was the result of a relapse, saying, “She’s just not the kind of person who would throw all that progress away. We’ve fought about her getting her life on track plenty of times, but she really went up and did it over the past year. She was really starting to turn her life around and I just can’t believe she would turn away from that and go back to her bad habits. She had put in too much work. She wouldn’t go and waste it for nothing.”
She was last seen leaving Hon-Dah Casino in Pinetop where she frequented often. Glaze said, “She loved that place. She was there as often as her finances would allow her to be. I spoke to a few folks there and they told me they hadn’t seen her in a while.”
Glaze confirmed that she was wearing a military-camouflage hoodie and was carrying a checkered white and black backpack just before her disappearance. He said, “She didn’t take any extra clothes or anything, so she might still be wearing that. I know it’s not much to go on, but any information may help to her being found.
Since Roberson’s disappearance, Glaze has been in contact with various law enforcement agencies in hopes one of them may have some information for him. He said, “Deputy Glenn with Navajo County Sherriff’s Office has been a huge help, but I want to get the word out to as many people as possible. I need their help if I’m going to find my baby girl.”
Glaze has been hanging handmade posters all over the Mountain, hoping someone may recognize her and may know something about where she is or whether she’s alive. Each poster shows her name, Glaze’s personal cell phone number, and a small picture of Roberson from within the past year.
Glaze said, “I didn’t have much time to get them together so I scrambled up what I could to make sure people started looking as soon as possible. She’s a beautiful woman, so I think people will remember her if they’ve met her.”
Glaze said he’s well aware of the chances of her being found alive after such a long time, but says that just knowing the truth of what happened to her is most important of all.
He said, “She’s my baby and I miss her bad, but whether it's good news or bad news, I have a right to know what happened to my girl or where she is now. If she is not alive, I at least want the chance to take care of her body properly.
“If you ever met her, you'll remember her well. She's always been very vicarious and very gregarious. She loves helping people and she loves being part of a family. She’s got a heart of gold, and I need her to come home.”
If you or anyone you know may have some information that may lead finding Roberson, call her father at 928-242-0043.
