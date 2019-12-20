SPRINGERVILLE — The Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests prescribed slash pile burns scheduled for Dec. 16-21, have been rescheduled at a later date due to unfavorable conditions. The unit consists of piled debris left over from the Billy Mountain Timber Sale and spans across approximately 10 acres. The unit is north of Stone Pine Estates along Buck Springs Road.
Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife.
For further information, please contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100 or the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests email at as_portal_comments@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.