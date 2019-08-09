WHITE MOUNTAINS — Someone must have screwed up in Paradise.
That’s what you’re thinking: Someone made a tragic mistake.
That’s why 85 people died when a wildfire swept over the California community last year, consuming 19,000 buildings and wiping out the whole community.
They must have been living in a thicket of trees, without buffer zones or a fire adapted building codes. They must have failed to set up an emergency evacuation and alert plan to give people time to escape the flames. They must have not taken the risk of fire seriously. Not like us. We’re ready.
No. We’re not.
Almost every single forested community in the White Mountains and Rim Country faces a much greater fire danger and higher risk of mass casualties than Paradise, California.
That conclusion emerges from a landmark study by the Arizona Republic and other USA Today newspapers, which rated the fire danger facing 5,000 western communities. Some 525 face a greater danger than Paradise – including almost every major community in the White Mountains and Rim Country.
The project compared 5,000 communities to Paradise when it came to the key ingredients of that tragedy. The study found the death toll was directly related to the number of older residents, the number of residents with disabilities, the adequacy of evacuation routes and the number of mobile homes in the community.
Paradise had a risk rating of 3.8 on a 5-point scale.
In the White Mountains, virtually every forested community faced a danger much greater than Paradise. The communities in the pinyon-juniper chaparral zone generally faced a danger a bit lower than Paradise, including Snowflake and Taylor. The communities facing the greatest danger include Show Low (4.2), Pinetop/Lakeside (4.4), White Mountain Lake (4.0), Pinetop County Club (4.4), North Fork (4.7), Whiteriver (4.1), Rainbow City (4.1), Fort Apache (4.0), Seven Mile (4.0), East Fork (4.1) and Vernon (4.2). Linden was the lowest at 3.9.
In Rim Country, virtually every community scored above 4.5 on the same scale.
That simply measures the danger a megafire will consume those communities.
In addition, many of those communities also have a much higher risk of mass casualties than Paradise, based on the number of elderly and disabled residents, the presence of mobile homes or a limit on evacuation routes.
Paradise did have an alert system – like most communities in the White Mountains and Payson. But like many communities here, the alert system has never faced such a test. The flames roared into town before officials could decide whether to issue an alert. However, many – if not most – of the 5,000 rural communities in the west have no alert system at all, the study concluded.
And it gets worse.
The study didn’t look at two critical measure of fire preparedness – adoption of a fire-adapted building code and a firewise brush-clearing ordinance.
A Wildlands Urban Interface building code mostly covers new construction and requires practices that reduce the odds embers from a nearby fire will set scores of homes on fire at once. A WUI code requires fire resistant building materials, fire-proof eves, enclosed porches and decks, fire-resistant roofing – all to prevents houses from catching fire easily when bombarded by embers.
A Firewise brush-clearing code focuses on keeping brush away from the sides of a house and branches from overhanging the roof so a groundfire won’t quickly catch a house on fire.
A WUI code and a Firewise ordinance prevent that rain of embers from a nearby fire from igniting houses while the fire front is still a mile away. If one house catches fire, it dramatically increases the chance neighboring houses will also burn. Paradise underscored that lesson, with a scores of houses catching fire under the rain of embers and then spreading the fire through town faster than many people could flee – especially the elderly and the disabled.
Flagstaff and Prescott have WUI codes and tough Firewise ordinances, adopted after tragic fires in those communities. But not a single community in the White Mountains or Rim Country have such codes – not Payson, nor Show low, nor Pine nor Pinetop, nor Heber, nor Young – not one.
Communities with a lot of older and disabled residents face a special hazard. The study of the deaths in Paradise showed the elderly and disabled accounted for a shockingly high percentage of those who died. They faced much greater problems with transportation, mobility and the speed with which they could react. As a result, many tried to ride out the fire with tragic results.
So here’s a summary of how White Mountain and Rim Country communities compare to Paradise, both in the base fire danger and in the additional risk factors for mass fatalities. You can look at maps and charts of all 5,000 western communities rated on the AZCentral.com web site.
Paradise 3.81
Median 2.07
In the west 526 communities – 10 percent – rank higher than Paradise.
Risks include:
1) Potential for a wildfire based on FS criteria, vegetation, etc
2) Evacuation: The ratio of households to major escape routes. Paradise had six exit routes for a ratio of one exit for every 1,818 households. Had fire approached from other direction – they’d have only had one exit, according to the map.
3) Age: Older residents need more time to evacuate and may depend on others for transportation and healthcare. They’re also less likely to be connected to emergency warning systems based on cell phones. In Paradise, 10 percent of residents were older than 75. The median age of the people who died was 72 – and 62 of the 85 deaths were people older than 62. Of small communities in the west, 125 have both a higher wildfire potential and a higher percentage of elderly residents, including many in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
4) Disabilities: In Paradise, a quarter of the residents had a disability Some 101 small communities across the west have higher wildfire potential and more disabled residents than Paradise.
5) Alerts: Many communities don’t have an alert system for counties and tribal governments. Butte County – which includes Paradise – can broadcast messages to mobile phones but had never activated the system and did not send a Wireless Emergency Alert that day. Analysis identified 1,529 communities that cannot send alert – and 2,506 others that can send alerts but have never actually used them.
6) Mobile Homes: Even when built to code, mobile homes pose greater risk due to close spacing and materials used. In Paradise, 1,300 households lived in mobile homes – which was one in eight. Of the 85 deaths, 37 lived in mobile homes.
Ratings for Paradise, CA
Wildfire Hazard Potential: 3.81
Over 75: 10.9 %
Disabilities: 25 %
Mobile Homes: 13 percent
Evacuation: 1,800 households/evacuation route
Payson:
15,000 population
8,200 households
Wildfire potential: 4.43
Evacuation constraint: not reported
Older than 75: 16 percent
Disability: 23 percent
Mobile homes: 3.9 percent:
Herber/Overgaard:
Pop. 2,408
Householdds: 3,163
Wildfire Hazard: 4.22
Evacuation: 1,054
Over 75: 8.1 percent
Disability: 25 percent
Mobile Home: 14 percent
Clay Springs:
Pop. 392
Households 124
Alert: Yes
Wildfire potential: 4.11
Evacuation: 124
Over 75: 0
Disability: 4.6
Pinedale:
Pop. 320
Households 261
Wildfire hazard: 3.82
Evacuation: 65
Over 75: 5
Disability: 8.4
Linden:
Pop. 2856
Households: 1,373
Wildfire Hazard: 3.96
Evacuation: 686
Over 75: 5.8
Disability: 17 percent
Show Low:
Population: 10,784
Households: 6431
Wildfire hazard: 4.27
Evacuation: 1,072
Over 75: 10 percent
Disability: 16 percent
Mobile Home: 18 percent
Pinetop/Lakeside
Population: 4,299
Households: 3,223
Wildfire Hazard: 4.37
Evacuation: 537
Over 75: 9.3
Disability: 15 percent
Mobile Home: 1 percent
Taylor:
Pop. 4120
Households: 1,654
Wildfire hazard: 2.11
Evacuation: 331
Over 75: 9 percent
Disability: 24 percent
Mobile Home: 3 percent
Snowflake:
Pop. 5,668
Households: 1,676
Wildfire Potential: 1.56
Evacuation: 419
Over 75: 4.5 percent
Disability: 17 percent
Mobile Home: 3 percent
White Mountain Lake:
Pop: 2,476
Households: 1,648
Wildfire Hazard: 4.04
Evacuation: 412
Over 75: 9 percent
Disability: 25 percent
Mobile Home: 2 percent
Pinetop Country Club:
Pop: 1,677
Households: 3,173
Wildfire potential: 4.41
Evacuation: 1,058
Over 75: 10 percent
Disability: 12 percent
McNary:
Pop. 673
Households: 139
Wildfire hazard: 4.61
Evacuation: 46
Over 75: 1 percent
Disability: 13 percent
Hondah:
Pop: 991
Household 305
Wildfire hazard: 4.6
Evacuation: 102
Over 75: 13 percent
North Fork
Pop: 1634
Households 415
Wildfire hazard: 4.71
Evacuation: 415
Over 75: 3 percent
Disability: 12 percent
White River:
Pop: 4,113
Households: 956
Hazard: 4.13
Evacuation: 478
Over 75: 2.3 percent
Disability: 18 percent
Fort Apache:
Pop: 186
Households: 48
Wildfire potential: 4.02
Evacuation: 24
Over 75: 0
Disability: 14
Seven Mile:
Pop: 748
Households 192
Hazard: 4.05
Evacuation: 192/households/route
Over 75: 0 percent
Disability: 15 percent
East Fork:
Pop: 699
Households: 166
Hazard: 4.17
Evacuation: 166
Over 75: 5 percent
Disability: 17 percent
Vernon:
Pop: 38
Households 21
Hazard: 4.25
Evacuation: 10
Over 75: 0
Disability: 0
Concho:
Pop. 146
Households 17
Hazard: 1
Over 75: 26
Disability: 7 percent
Springerville:
Pop: 1,751
Households: 675
Hazard: 2.22
Evacuation: 135
Over 75: 6 percent
Disabled: 18 percent
Eagar:
Pop: 4,894
Households: 1,667
Hazard: 2.9
Evacuation: 333
Over 75: 6 percent
Disabled: 18 percent
Nutrioso:
Population: 59
Households: 56
Hazard: 2.77
Evacuation: 19
Over 75: 0
Disability: 0
Alpine:
Population: 86
Households: 165
Wildfire hazard: 2.88
Evacuation: 55
Over 75: 3.5 percent
Disability: 19 percent
