Individuals and local businesses are encouraged to support Wreaths Across America by becoming a sponsor for the purchase of wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at Christmastime.
“Last year, we purchased 702 wreaths to honor the veterans in cemeteries in the White Mountains,” said Kathy Chamberlain, who assists her husband, Bob, and John Beeler, co-chairman and chairman, respectively, of the local wreath drive.
Wreaths Across America began in Maine, when Merrill Worcester, owner of a wreath-making company, found himself with a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season in 1992.
Recalling how a visit to Arlington National Cemetery had moved him as a boy, he got in touch with that cemetery and received permission to put wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The annual event continued quietly for many years, until a photo of gravestones at Arlington, covered in snow and adorned with wreaths, went viral on the internet in 2005, and in 2007, with the assistance of other groups and individuals who had participated in the Arlington project, Wreaths Across America was born.
Locally, the wreath project began in 2016 in Pinetop-Lakeside. The project has expanded to include Vernon, Nutrioso, Alpine, Snowflake, Taylor and the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
“Fishers of Men for Veterans is trying to start a fundraiser to put wreaths on veterans’ graves in Show Low,” said Beeler. “But if someone called and said ‘I want mine to go to Show Low,’ we would make sure it got to Show Low.”
Wreaths, which are made of fragrantly scented balsam fir, are purchased from Worcester Wreath and cost $15 each.
Donations to purchase wreaths should be in by about Nov. 15, Beeler said.
Anyone wishing to be a sponsor for the purchase of wreaths can call either Beeler at 928-368-6166 or Kathy Chamberlain at 928-368-2957 to receive a sponsorship form that includes both a location code and a fundraising group code that credits VFW Post 2364 in Pinetop-Lakeside — the post to which Beeler belongs — with wreath purchases.
Wreaths will be placed on graves on Saturday, Dec., 18, and volunteers will gather at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall on that date to take possession of the wreaths for placement.
“Anyone who wants to go to cemetery with us to lay the wreaths is more than welcome,” Kathy Chamberlain said.
She is a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 76. Her husband is a member of American Legion Post 60 in Whiteriver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.