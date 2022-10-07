In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the White Mountain Independent contacted two members of local law enforcement to see what options are available for those who feel trapped in an abusive relationship.
The United Nations website defines domestic violence as a “pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner.” These patterns can also be referred to as “domestic abuse” or “intimate partner violence”.
The national statistics on domestic violence are disturbing to say the least. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states that nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. Over the course of a single year, this will equate to over 10 million women and men in the United States alone.
In recent years, DV has come to include various other forms of abuse, such as financial abuse (withholding funds or unnecessarily controlling a partner’s spending) and digital abuse (using social media to bully or harass someone). Wider recognition of sexual and verbal abuse has helped expand the definition of domestic abuse, but unfortunately, the problem continues to persist.
Jeff McNeil, a commander with Show Low Police Department, said that domestic violence calls are common in Show Low. “A rough estimate would be five to eight calls per week,” McNeil said.
Detective Ricky Bunch of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department relayed slightly more positive figures, saying that PLPD will average about five arrests each month during the summer season.
“We have seen an uptick lately in incidents that occur in our jurisdiction that happen in public areas, but before the police can respond the subjects leave the area making it difficult to investigate,” Bunch said.”
Casualties in domestic situations are rare, but injuries that lead to hospitalization happen more often, Bunch added. He mentioned an adult female and a small child recently being hospitalized for a domestic situation. Extensive injuries are often a result of repeat offenders who can become more violent the longer they get away with abusing someone. McNeil said that about “20 to 30% are repeat offenders” while Bunch said that roughly half of PLPD’s cases will involve repeat offenders.
Both local policemen said that cases will fluctuate over the year depending on the community’s population. The summer season will see an increase in cases, partly to do with an increase in seasonal visitors or people choosing to move to the Mountain. This will naturally lead to an increase in calls, which may lead to more arrests.
The story and statistics surrounding domestic violence in the White Mountains can be disheartening, but it’s important to remember that help is always available. As cases rise, more organizations and support networks have become available to provide support for anyone in need.
“My personal recommendation for someone experiencing a violent situation, even if it is only verbal, at that point is to separate themselves from the situation first and foremost,” Bunch said
The next step, according to McNeil, is to “turn to a family member or friend first. They can always contact police if there is no family support.” Calling 911 for the victim’s personal safety is encouraged by both officers. “The most dangerous time for a victim, mostly for the females, is when they leave or try to leave,” McNeil said.
Both officers cited the Navajo County Advocacy Center as an important resource for those trying to leave an abusive relationship. McNeil specifically mentioned the White Mountain Safe House as a strong local resource that specializes in removing victims from violent situations. For something more discreet, Bunch mentioned Alice’s Place, Changepoint Crisis Unit and the National Domestic Violence Hotline, all of which can be contacted by phone.
Reporting domestic violence may be uncomfortable, but both police officials encourage DV victims to call law enforcement, even if they suspect they or someone else may be a victim. “We conduct welfare checks on a regular basis, and that call may lead to someone’s life being saved,” Bunch said.
McNeil acknowledged the possible awkwardness of reporting something of that nature, saying, “One can remain anonymous and tell dispatch they believe there is a domestic issue happening next door. If you can hear it from inside your home, or if you’re out in yard, try recording it. Folks are always recording these days, so try to capture it on your phone.”
During October, McNeil and Bunch encourage local residents to research for themselves and identify ways to assist those who may be victims of domestic violence.
