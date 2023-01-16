Note: Due to the sensitive nature of the subject discussed, full names were not used for Narcotics Anonymous participants.
The Navapache Area Narcotics Anonymous Annual Snow Day will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Sled Hill near Sunrise Ski Resort in Greer.
“Simply put, it’s a fun day for people in recovery to spend with their family and see what life has to offer outside of using,” said NANA member Penny. “The meetings help create skills to avoid going in a bad way and these kinds of events help the people utilize them and test themselves.
The NANA group has been meeting in the White Mountains for nearly 35 years. Outside of weekly NA meetings, the group hosts a variety of events, including camping trips and park gatherings, designed to help members use their skills in the real world.
“I attended my first one on my second day of sobriety. My clean date is February 3, so I’ll be hitting 19 years of sobriety the day before this year’s Snow Day. This is my most favorite event from the ones we hold throughout the year,” Penny said.
Penny’s husband, Rick, has been clean since July 10, 2000 and says he benefitted from attending similar events.
“People know that ‘admitting’ and deciding to quit drugs is the first step, but then they need to learn to live clean; going camping, fishing, doing anything really, just without drinking or doing drugs,” he said. “It may be hard for people to start when they don’t know how, and (events) like this give them a chance to stretch their legs and try. We’ve been facilitating this Snow Day for the past 16 years, so this is far from our first rodeo.”
Over those 16 years, NANA has made a few changes to the way they host events. While most include a NA meeting for addicts-in-recovery and their families, they did without one to keep the focus on the people who attend and their families.
Rick pointed out the Snow Day’s chili cook-off has become one of the event’s major highlights. Attendees are welcome to bring their “best pot of chili with all the fixings” to share with the other families who attend.
“We live in a beautiful region. The place itself can be therapeutic, and there’s no better way than to take that in with your family and reflect,” he said. “And the chili cook-off always seems to go over really well, so we know there are plenty who are looking forward to that.”
Penny said the goal of the various events held by NANA is to highlight Narcotics Anonymous and the work being done to fight substance addiction in the White Mountains.
“This program saved my life,” she said. “When I got clean, I tried a lot of different stuff: intensive outpatient programs, counseling, women’s groups, parenting classes, and of course, NA. No single person can speak for NA, but I personally believe that, out of all those programs, NA has been the most helpful,” she said. “I found a new way to live through people who have done it all and went through it themselves; that have learned to stop using drugs or alcohol and know how wonderful life can be on the other side. They shared their experiences, strengths, and hopes with people like me, and now Rick and I have a chance to do that for others.”
Outside of their outdoor events, NANA hosts weekly meetings in Show Low, Lakeside, Snowflake, St. Johns, Springerville, and Holbrook. For more information, call Rick at 928-245-3393 or Penny at 928-368-7286.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
