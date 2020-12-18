APACHE COUNTY — David Lamoyne Wilbert, 65, of Denver, pleaded guilty in the Apache County Superior Court on Dec. 9 to the manslaughter death of his wife, Kim Robinson, 58. She was a passenger in a 2004 Ford Explorer that Wilber crashed into a fence after a rollover on U.S. Highway 191 north of Chinle. That’s where the Arizona Department of Transportation lists milepost 478, the location of the wreck according to court filings prepared by Department of Public Safety which investigated the crime.
Wilbert also pleaded guilty to one aggravated DUI charge, a Class 4 Felony. DPS reported that his blood alcohol content several hours after the rollover was .17. The presumed impairment level for drivers in Arizona is .08.
DPS responded to the scene a little before midnight on Sept. 10. Officer T. Sharkey of that agency noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Wilbert who said that he had consumed alcohol earlier that day, according to the officer. At about 2 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 11, Wilbert blew into a portable breath testing device, which results are not recognized as being accurate enough to be used in a court of law. He was charged with the aggravated DUI because his privileges to drive were suspended at the time.
U.S. Highway 191 is the longest federal highway in Arizona and known for rough going. It begins in Morenci and leads over 500 miles to the Utah border. Travel magazines call it “the devil’s highway,” because in 1926 when Arizona Governor W.P. Hunt dedicated it, it was numbered as highway 666. Another name for it is the Coronado Trail, reputed to be the route Ferdinand Coronado took in his pursuit of treasure.
Regarding the name of the deceased, the Independent covered a Sept. 6 presentation to the Show Low City Council by a census worker named Kim Robinson. According to her published picture, she could be around the same age as the deceased, but after reaching out to authorities to clear that up, it still is not confirmed whether the census worker was indeed the victim of the crash.
Curiously, Wilber was also charged with criminally damaging the property of the State of Arizona and another person; namely the vehicle and a fence. But court records are not clear about which party owned the damaged fence, and which party owned the wrecked Explorer. If the passenger was out there on census business, it is not outside the realm of possibility that she was riding in a government vehicle. The media contact in the central office in Phoenix claims no recollection of Kim Robinson, but an email bearing that name at the census server is no longer active, but that could be because the census is over.
The court hearings on this case were noteworthy because court observers who are not parties to a case are generally expected remain quiet unless invited to speak. But on Nov. 10, Wilbert’s brother and daughter attended Wilbert’s arraignment by Zoom, and shouted remarks and questions at the judge.
The judge at the time, Pro Tem Judge C. Allen Perkins was patient and polite to them and did his best to respond in his usual mannerly way.
On Dec. 9, the day Wilbert pleaded guilty, his family members didn’t appear, but a victim representative appeared by Zoom and pledged to have a victims’ statement ready by sentencing.
In taking the plea, Presiding Judge Michael Latham explained the range of sentence for manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony. Years in prison range from three to 12.5 with the presumptive sentence of five years, stated the judge. It is hoped that at the sentencing hearing more information about the victim will be available. Sentencing is set for January 6.
