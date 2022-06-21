SANDERS — According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man died after a being shot by a DPS trooper at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred in the area of U.S. 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

There are no further suspects, the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available as of press time Monday.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

