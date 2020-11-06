I recently decided to do some research to learn more about Veterans Day and its origins.
Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the United States in war or peace.
Originally declared Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 11, 1918, the holiday was proclaimed as a commemoration the end of World War I, intended to thank veterans for their sacrifices.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
On a personal note: My father served in the Navy on the USS Oklahoma and was on leave when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. He had just landed in San Francisco, and after the Japanese surprise attack was turned around to go back to Pearl Harbor to help clean up. After the surprise attack that day the Oklahoma rolled over and sank, and to this day it is part of the Pearl Harbor memorial located on Ford Island, Hawaii.
There is a Medicare Advantage Veterans Plan available in Apache County as well as one in Navajo County. All veterans in Apache and Navajo counties should be aware of this plan. If you live in Apache or Navajo county and are a veteran, you should contact a local agent for further information.
For a long time, veterans in these two counties have such a long distance to travel for a VA hospital. You now can meet face to face with a local primary care physician in person, closer to home when seeking medical advice. Since many Medicare advantage plans cover several services that basic Medicare does not, like vision, exams and hearing aids, you may find that your total costs go down with an Advantage plan. Since many plans may have a $0 premium or may help pay all or part of your Part B premiums (currently $144.60).
Two of the questions that I am asked most about are: preexisting health conditions, and medical underwriting. With Medicare Advantage plans (MAPD) you will not have to answer any preexisting health questions or go through medical underwriting, no matter what age you are.
Open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you miss the opportunity to make changes to your coverage during this year’s open enrollment period, rest assured that you won’t be stuck with your existing advantage plan or drug plan for the rest of your life. But you will be stuck with it for another year. Don’t be left empty handed.
Warning: When going online to sign up for a Medicare insurance plan the computer does not look at the whole, overall picture. There are plans in our local ZIP code that can sometimes meet your personal needs and your unique situation better, and with a more affordable cost. Your local agent will be up to date with our local area and have the tools to assist you to find plans that suit your needs and budget. By going direct to a company, you simply get one choice while your local agent can offer several solutions for your long-range needs.
Oh, by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me!
Pat Barry local independent insurance agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797.
Medicare Made Easy — https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
