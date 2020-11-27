As I was researching what is commonly called Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days in our nation, I uncovered some interesting facts. Black Friday was initially coined when police officers in Philadelphia called attention to the Thanksgiving period in the 1950’s.
Large crowds of tourists and shoppers came to the city the day after Thanksgiving for the Army-Navy football game, creating chaos, traffic jams and shoplifting opportunities. Police officers in the city were not able to take the day off, and instead had to work long shifts to control the carnage, then using the term “Black Friday.” As the name spread throughout Philadelphia some of the city merchants disliked the negative connotations, and unsuccessfully tried to change it to “Big Friday.” By the late 1980’s the term was commonly known across the nation and retailers soon linked it to their post-Thanksgiving sales.
Talking about large populations and everyday events let us now address Medicare. Ten thousand (10,000) Americans are aging onto Medicare every day! This phenomenon has been going on for the past few years and will continue for several more years.
There are few qualifying requirements that we need to know:
Age 65
Those under 65 with certain disabilities
Anyone with end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or a kidney replacement.)
NOTE: These are NOT ENTITLEMENTS but rather coverage paid for over the years through taxes for Part A (Hospitalization) and monthly premiums for Part B (Outpatient Services).
Should you be one of those many thousands turning 65 in the coming months, the first item to be aware of is the enormous amount of mail that begins to arrive from as early as 90 to 120 days out, in addition to your new Medicare card. You will need BOTH Part A & B to fill the gap with either a Medicare Supplement Plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan. The bulk of this mail, however, will be solicitations for insurance from companies and agents alike from all over the country. While the choice is yours, I recommend you find a local insurance agent to provide education and a variety of solutions that address both your health insurance needs and your budget. By going direct to a company, you simply get ONE CHOICE, while your agent can offer several solutions for your long-range needs. As your agent and neighbor, I am up to date with our rural area and what works to meet your unique needs and budget.
Oh, by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me!
In closing Medicare insurance can and does provide each of us with excellent health insurance coverage, you simply need to work with a local specialist to ensure the best rates and plans for your needs. On a personal note: I will not be one of the people at the Black Friday sales; I would rather stay away from the crowds, but I do wish you a fun and safe shopping experience if hitting the sales is your thing.
Pat Barry local insurance agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797 Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
