LAKESIDE — Armed Forces Veterans, active military and first responders are cordially invited to a FREE hour of thoughtful, compassionate and soothing meditation practice at Open Spaces Yoga Center, Lakeside, on Sunday, May 30, from 9 to 10 a.m.
The hour will include frank discussion about the misconceptions and applications of meditation, simple yet potent ways of engaging more openly in daily life, conversations about issues contributing to the impact of stress and pain (both physical and mental), and opportunities to experience some basic meditation techniques for use anywhere and everywhere.
Master Teacher Ken Hosie, M.A. and an Army veteran of the Viet Nam era, will facilitate the session in a welcoming, user-friendly environment. His military experience and over 40-years in the study and practice of a variety of meditation traditions and forms make him particularly suited to engage with others.
in this subtle art and science.
Discover the means to ease one’s concerns of life and explore the natural clarity arising from a still, unshakeable core within each of us.
