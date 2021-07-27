A strong monsoon season saved Arizona from a plague of wildfires just in time for the rest of the West to catch fire.
Forests have reopened and last week even started lifting fire restrictions. All the state’s national forests are now open and the Coconino and Kaibab last week lifted fire restrictions — followed by the Apache Sitgreaves, Tonto and Prescott.
But before you start shooting off fireworks, consider the latest weather service forecast. We’re already looking at a 66% chance of a cold, dry winter — and a continuation of perhaps the worst drought in 1,000 years.
Still, the rest of the west would kill right now for the monsoon rains that have rolled across northern Arizona almost daily for the past two weeks. The pattern should continue this week, with a 20% to 60% chance of rain daily for the coming week in Payson, Show Low and Flagstaff.
Nonetheless, more than 500,000 acres burned across Arizona before the daily scattered storms tamed a host of dangerous blazes. In the past week, the handful of new fires have posed little fresh danger and the existing major fires have not grown significantly.
“Fire danger remains high,” noted Coconino Forest Public Affairs Officer Brady Smith. “Visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires — refrain from campfires on dry and windy days and remember it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. Fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.”
Some closures remain in effect near still active fires, mostly to protect the public and give firefighters room to work.
The Forest Service continued to put out notices on active fires in the area, including the 262-acre Paradise Park fire 5 miles east of Hannagan Meadows, the 130-acre Snake Fire 7 miles from Clint’s Well, the 3,000-acre Middle Fire on the edge of the Mazatzal Wilderness, the 16,000-acre Tiger Fire 11 miles east of Crown King, the 110-acre O’Connell Fire 5 miles from Tusayan and the 1,300-acre Elements Fire north of Kingman.
None of the Arizona fires still active is currently threatening structures or forcing evacuations.
On the other hand, massive fires have flared in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana in the past several weeks, consuming buildings and forcing evacuations. The monsoon taming of fires in Arizona came just in time to shift overstretched resources from Arizona to other states.
Other states have called out the National Guard to cope with a devastating succession of megafires in the Pacific Northwest — some of them more than 200,000 acres in size. The nation remains at Preparedness Level 5, which means all resources are fully committed. This forces fire commanders to ration their forces — and shape strategies accordingly. The US has never gone to Level 5 this early.
The acreage of US wildfires has grown steadily in the past 30 years, driving federal firefighting costs above $3 billion in the increasingly frequent bad years. The five worst wildfire years since 1960 have all occurred after 2006, according to the Congressional Research Service — with 9 or 10 million acres burned each year.
Dozens of major fires are now burning on a million acres throughout the West, with little relief in sight for those regions of the country that can’t count on monsoon summer rains to quiet the flames. The whole region got less than half the normal snow pack this winter, setting up another record-breaking fire season starting months sooner than normal.
That’s what makes the latest update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center so unsettling.
The prediction stems from shifting water temperatures in the Eastern Pacific. After months of mostly normal temperatures, a chill has crept into the measurements — moving towards the same La Nina pattern that produced the dry winter in 2020. That’s not surprising, since La Nina conditions normally set up in multi-year clusters.
The change in the measurements resulted in a 51% chance of La Nina conditions between now and October. However, predictions based on climate models predict a 66% chance of a La Nina winter from November through January, according to the recently released prediction.
That’s potentially terrible news for Arizona. The La Nina cooling trend is associated with dry winters in the southwest. By contrast, an El Nino warming often produces a wet winter.
Pacific trade winds flowing from South America west toward Asia generally drive the La Nina temperature shifts in the eastern Pacific. The trade winds can pile up warm water at the surface, which can draw cooler water up from the depths. Moreover, the trade winds can affect course of the high altitude jet stream — which steers the major storm systems. If the jet stream shifts to the north, the storms that would ordinarily deliver snow to Arizona might hit Oregon or Montana instead.
So generally, La Nina-dominated winters result in wetter conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes, colder air in much of the West and dry conditions in the Southwest and Southeast. However, forecasters won’t know for sure until they see how the jet stream responds in the fall.
When it comes to drought, Arizona can’t take much more bad news without big consequences. Already, Lake Mead is just 36% full and Lake Powell down to 34% — the lowest levels since the reservoirs were filled. The US Bureau of Reclamation has warned that if there’s another winter like 2020, Arizona and Nevada could lose a large share of their Colorado River allotment.
The Salt and Verde watersheds this year recorded their second lowest runoff totals in more than 100 years of record keeping, according to the Salt River Project.
