VERNON — Accused murderer Jay Jaikin, 34, of Vernon was supposed to appear for a trial scheduling conference in the Apache County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Jaikin is charged with second degree murder, a Class 1 felony, for allegedly causing the death of a neighbor, David Anthony Morales on Sept. 3, 2020, and tampering with evidence, a Class 6 felony in connection with a shooting that occurred about 8:45 p.m. on County Road 8299. Authorities allege that Jaikin tampered with evidence by allegedly cleaning blood off himself and changing clothes. Jaikin is presumed by law to be innocent.
Nothing happened during Tuesday’s hearing because Jaikin was not brought over from the jail and the pro tem judge at Tuesday’s hearing actually was the prosecutor on Jaikin’s case before he was appointed as pro tem judge and to avoid the appearance of anything improper, Judge Pro Tem Garrett Whiting couldn’t make any rulings on the case anyway.
In court
The defendant is being held on a $500,000 bond in the county jail since his arrest on Sept. 3, 2020, which has become an issue in itself. His retained lawyer has tried like mad to get him released pending trial urging that Jaikin has no prior felony convictions, is presumed to be innocent, is supporting four kids and the authorities can’t even tell who fired the gun found at the scene (the prosecutor disputes that last part.) Finally counsel argues that Jaikin was held in contravention of court rules regarding the timing of initial proceedings.
Jaikin’s legal argument goes something like this: Everybody knows that the Arizona Supreme Court has the power to set the rules about criminal procedure and because of COVID-19, has suspended rules or amended rules; however, the justices have no authority to suspend or amend the Arizona Constitution, and Jaikin has been deprived the guarantees provided to him therein, he argued. “Mr. Jaikin must be released forthwith,” demanded counsel in his motion. That argument went nowhere, and Jaikin remains in custody.
Another fight has been about Jaikin’s name. For example, the county attorney’s office brought the charges against “James Patrick Jaikin.” Defense counsel had to inform the court that his client’s name is actually Jay Jaikin. That has been an issue because filings from the county attorney’s office, Joseph Young now prosecuting, list Jaikin as having three AKAs (also known as) which all are similar to Jay Jaikin. Defense counsel moved to amend the name because the AKAs could present a problem for the defense. The problem could be because the charging document can be read to a jury and it might reflect badly on the accused if a jury hears right out of the box that the accused has three aliases. So defense counsel asked the court to amend the paperwork, but Presiding Judge Michael Latham noted that the most recent charging document lists only one name, it is Jay Jaikin, and the judge took no further action on that issue. In fact, Latham, as busy as he is, may have gotten a little tired of hearing about it because his Oct. 29 contained a pointed observation about “... the many procedural and factual failings of Defendant’s Motion to Amend.”
Morales shot
The curtain opened on this case when the Apache County regional emergency operators received a 911 call from Morales saying that he had been shot in the shoulder by his neighbor, whom Morales didn’t know, and that Morales was lying in the dirt outside Morales’ home that is about 400 yards from Jaikin’s. Vernon Fire responded.
According to one of the probable cause statements filed in support of search warrants, while Apache County deputies were en route, they learned that someone named by deputies as “Steven” was on scene performing CPR on Morales and that the victim was “turning white and having a hard time breathing,” that Morales had been “shot in the chest near David’s nipple.” He was later pronounced dead there. An autopsy performed by the Pima County medical examiner confirmed the gunshot was the cause of death.
As best as can be understood from court records, when deputies first arrived they noted the responders attending to Morales and “two subjects who were washing their hands with water and assisting Vernon Fire personnel by holding flashlights.” One of the subjects was Jaikin. Vernon Fire told deputies that Jaikin had driven up to Morales’ home and appeared intoxicated, and had injuries to his face, ear, lip and mouth. He was arrested the next day on Apache County roads 8299 and 8235 in a neighborhood behind the Stanford General Store near the Y, or the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and State Route 61.
Deputies questioned him about his injuries and Jaikin reportedly told them that he gotten them when something hit him while he was riding his dirt bike along CR 8235, but that he didn’t remember much. He said he called a friend, whom deputies named as Steven, to give Jaikin a ride home. Jaikin denied knowing anything about Morales.
By contrast, a witness identified by deputies as “Steven” (and speaking of confusion with names, Steven is alternately called Steven Easton, Steven Hook and Steven Hooker) was at the scene when deputies arrived and reportedly told them that Steven was at home when Jaikin called him and “frantically” asked him to come to Jaikin’s house, because Jaikin needed help, that “I shot someone.”
The witness said that Jaikin was covered in blood, and when Steven asked Jaikin whose blood was on him, Jaikin replied “it’s his,” and “he’s been shot. Help him.” The statement said that Jaikin handed Steven a gun covered with blood. Steven then said that from Jaikin’s residence, Steven walked through the bushes to Morales’ home next door and Jaikin’s girlfriend/wife or ex-wife followed him. Steven said he called out to Morales asking permission to come on the property; Morales reportedly responded that “He needed help and said he was dying.”
The girlfriend is said to be Jaikin’s ex-wife; and according to court records, they lived together with four children on two lots in a site-built cabin. She told deputies that on Sept. 3, 2020, she was lying in bed when Jay heard music playing in the distance. The statement said that the girlfriend had told Steven that Jaikin “started freaking out,” and she told deputies that Jay left the house and told her that “he was leaving to make new friends.” He returned covered in blood and she saw him hand a gun to Steven when Steven arrived at the their residence.
A second probable cause statement filed with the court has a second deputy identifying Steven as the person Jaikin reportedly called about the dirt bike incident. The witness said that Jaikin got into Jaikin’s truck as Steven pulled up to the Jaikin home. That Steven saw the emergency lights nearby and told Jaikin that Steven would “bring him over to the cops to talk to them.” Jaikin reportedly said that “I can’t go to jail. I just got my family back.”
Of the friends of the deceased who have written to the Independent, one said Morales “was never out looking for trouble,” and “the life of the party,” and that he was live on Facebook around 7:30 on the very evening that he was killed. His widow emailed the newspaper last week and explained what a “nightmare” the whole process has been.
The next court date is March 1, and it is expected that Jaikin will get a firm trial date then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.