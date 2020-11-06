MESA — Native American Fatherhood and Families Association (NAFFA) met with Vice President of the Navajo Nation, Myron Lizer and staff assistant, Adam Begaye in Mesa on Thursday, Oct. 29, to introduce NAFFA’s programs in Fatherhood is Sacred®/Motherhood is Sacred®.
Al Pooley, Founder and President of NAFFA, talked of the impact NAFFA’s programs had on the 240 Native tribes, communities, and agencies across the United States and in Canada. Founded in 2002, NAFFA is an Arizona based non-profit 501(C) (3) organization and began with the purpose of strengthening Native American families through responsible fatherhood.
“NAFFA programs are different from other recovery models,” said Pooley, “Our programs promote in three areas of self-worth, personal identity, and a purpose driven life. We focus on strengthening families, keeping families together and reuniting families.”
The impact and testimony of NAFFA’s three curriculum of Fatherhood is Sacred®/Motherhood is Sacred, Linking Generations by Strengthening Relationships and Addressing Family Violence and Abuse has been recorded on video which can be found on NAFFA’s website: https://www.nativeamericanfathers.org/naffa-fathers-video
Pooley also discussed the economic development on the Navajo Nation specifically in Greasewood Springs area for growth in jobs which Navajo Vice-President Lizer was happy to hear. NAFFA plans to develop this area which would increase job opportunities for residents.
More meetings with Vice-President Lizer will be scheduled in the future as both parties work together to improve Native family life on Navajo communities. For more information on NAFFA’s programs please call 480-833-5007 or email info@aznaffa.org.
