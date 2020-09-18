The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are now part of National Forests Explorer application (app). The National Forests Explorer app acts as a portal enabling users to find US National Forests and their associated (uploaded) recreational opportunities. It is a multi-platform app: iPhones, iPads, Androids, tablets, and the web. The web app can be used when planning a trip from home. The app should be downloaded prior to heading into the forest to allow access to items, such as maps, when offline.
For the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the app assists users in the discovery of the many hiking, biking, and horse and OHV riding trails. For developed campground site information, please visit the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests webpage:https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/asnf/recreation.
App Download Instructions:
To download the app to a mobile device or cell phone, go to your application store and download the National Forest Explorer app. After the National Forest Explore app has been successfully downloaded, open the app and click or tap on (depending on the device being used) “Select a Forest.” Select the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, currently third from the top. After clicking on the forests to download, a pop-up window appears. Click or tap on “Download” button. After the download has been completed, it automatically takes the user to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests landing page. The trails information for each ranger district (Alpine, Black Mesa, Clifton, Lakeside, and Springerville) has been downloaded and the trail discovery begins. If an update occurred since the last login, the next time the app is accessed, it will ask the user to “Start the download” or “Enter without download.”
The National Forests Explorer app is a portal to U.S. National Forests across the country. App users may download more than one U.S. National Forest on one mobile device. Happy national forests adventuring.
For more information about the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, visit our webpage: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf, Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/ or Twitter: @A_SNFs.
