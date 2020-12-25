Healthcare workers in Navajo County began receiving vaccinations against COVID-19 this week as new cases peaked, hospitals filled up and numbers began the first, hopeful sign of decline.
Navajo and Apache county health departments this week received the first doses of a high-tech vaccine produced by Moderna, which in clinical trials proved 95% effective with few side effects.
Frontline healthcare workers begin getting their shots this week, with nursing home residents and staff set to go next. The Navajo Reservation began vaccinating healthcare workers there the week before.
Emergency medical workers, other healthcare workers and group home residents and staff will come next.
The county health departments will administer the first batches of the vaccine in three phases between now and the Spring of 2021, due to the global shortage of doses. The general population probably won’t get access to the shots until sometime in the summer. The US provided billions in funding for vaccine development and has reserved enough doses to vaccinate two to four times its total population — but only the first two of a dozen potential vaccines have so far been cleared for use in the U.S. This means the bulk of the population can’t get a vaccine until late this spring or summer. The U.S. is negotiating for hundreds of millions of additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the only ones so far approved for use.
Phase II vaccinations involve law enforcement, fire fighters, teachers and school staff, healthcare workers, power and utility workers, food and agriculture occupations and other essential services. The health department doesn’t yet know when it will receive enough doses for that much larger group.
Next come the adults at highest risk from the virus should they get infected. That includes adults over 65 and people with high-risk medical conditions, like diabetes. Those groups probably won’t get their shots until the spring, although people over 55 account for 88% of the deaths from the pandemic. Arizona has put essential workers, especially front-line essential workers, in line ahead of the high risk groups.
“Adults over 65 or those with high-risk medical conditions are part of Group 1C,” said Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton. “We do not yet know an exact date for this group, but the County will provide up to date information as it becomes available. We have appreciated the close coordination with the State on the vaccination plan. This is a very fluid process that is evolving quickly, and the County’s Health Director, Jeff Lee, sits on the Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee (VAPAC). In this position, Mr. Lee has made sure that the concerns and needs of rural counties are heard and he supports the distribution plan that has been adopted by the State.”
However, Congressman Tom O’Halleran — who represents the White Mountains as well as the Navajo, Apache and Hopi reservations, urged Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to step up the vaccine distribution process to extend to all 7 million Arizona residents within six months.
“As we prepare for what will undoubtedly be a complicated vaccination process, we must ensure that community health centers and other medical facilities — many of which have already been stretched thin by this public health crisis — have the support they need to safely and rapidly vaccinate families and seniors throughout Arizona’s rural, tribal, and vulnerable communities,” said O’Halleran. “This distribution process must be transparent and organized so that Arizonans in every corner of our state are informed and able to receive the vaccine safely, as soon as possible.”
Congress this week passed a long-stalled, pandemic stimulus measure, with an added $70 billion for vaccines and COVID testing. State and county health departments have been complaining for months that they don’t have the resources needed to undertake the largest mass vaccination program in the nation’s history.
O’Halleran complained that two previous letters to Ducey have gone unanswered. He urged the state to put firm dates on each phase of the vaccination plan, working with rural hospitals to ensure they have needed resources, provide the super low storage capacity needed for the early vaccines, improve coordination with tribal and local governments and launch a public education campaign to ensure people know the vaccine is safe and effective.
Some rural health workers were surprised when the first 58,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine went entirely to Pima and Maricopa counties, even though rural areas had a well-developed vaccine plan and storage facilities necessary to handle both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.
The first shots come just in time to prevent the health system from getting swamped by the latest spike in cases.
Arizona has dropped from the hardest hit state to #4 in the past two weeks. In that period, new cases have risen 4%, deaths have risen 98% and hospitalizations and visits have risen 36%. The state’s cases have topped 470,000 and deaths have topped 8,100.
In Navajo and Apache counties, the average number of daily cases has dropped slightly in the past week. Navajo County has 82 cases per 100,000, with about 91 new cases diagnosed every day. Apache County has about 73 cases per 100,000, with about 53 new cases daily.
The infection rate in Navajo and Apache counties is now just a little bit above Maricopa County and well behind the soaring infection rates in Mohave, Yuma and Santa Cruz counties.
Health officials throughout the region appealed to residents to wear masks in public, stay home if you’re sick, avoid crowds, and minimize Christmas gatherings that mingle households.
The Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow has been seeing about 12 COVID cases per day, with about 9 COVID patients in the medical-surgical unit. Every day, the facility’s forced to transfer about three patients to other hospitals. About 41 people a day show up to get tests and about 15 % of those testing positive.
“It is very important that each of us continue to remain vigilant and conscientious in adhering to COVID19 safety precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing. As we approach Christmas and New Years, please be careful in family get togethers. It would be best to keep family events as small and spacious as possible, preferably outside in a warm part of the day,” advised the medical center’s doctors.
Summit Healthcare has activated its surge planning to cope with the onset of COVID-19 patients — bolstering staff, opening every possible bed and taking extra precautions.
“We are in this together,” advised the medical center staff. “We can’t stress enough to the community to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and if you’re sick stay home.”
The Navajo County Health Department is currently monitoring 1,146 active COVID-19 cases off tribal lands. Just a month ago, the department had only 478 active cases. In October, the health workers were monitoring just 280 cases.
“Please join us to do what you can to help others around you stay a little safer,” urged the health department.
Both Apache and Navajo counties have strayed far into the “red zone” for substantial spread of the virus on the state’s school benchmarks web page.
For the week ending Nov. 29, Navajo County stood at 711 cases per 100,000 for the week. Minimal spread would be below 10 cases per 100,000. A whooping 24% of tests were coming back positive – compared to a “minimal spread” level of 5%. Even the hospital visits had strayed into the red zone – 19% instead of under 5%.
Apache County was in similar shape, with 600 cases per 100,000 for the week, 18% positive tests and 19% of hospital visits.
