Rep. Tom O’Halleran last week asked the Arizona Attorney General to open an investigation into the repeated outages that have afflicted broadband service in Apache and Navajo County.
That includes a probe into a recent incident in which someone apparently blasted away at pole-mounted broadband internet lines — causing a prolonged outage over a wide area.
O’Halleran also asked the federal Trade Commission to open an investigation, since the outages involve critical infrastructure.
“Our office has received reports detailing significant and frequent outages in communication networks across Apache and Navajo counties in recent years — and it appears that little has been done to remediate and prevent future outages from happening.”
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week also discussed the prolonged interruption in service by Frontier as the company tried to find the two line breaks, which proved to stem from vandalism. The line breaks in the Woodruff area were apparently caused by shotgun blasts.
County Manager Glenn Kephardt said Frontier had improved its infrastructure after an outage four years ago. “They were supposed to have a routine routing change when a cut like this happened — but that didn’t happen in this case.”
Early reports suggested a possible cyber attack on Frontier, “but based on the information we have so far, that wasn’t necessarily true. Things came back up last night,” he said on Tuesday.
He noted that the sheriff’s office is investigating the vandalism as an attack on critical infrastructure.
The county has earmarked millions in federal pandemic grant and infrastructure money to improve broadband service throughout the region. The county has hired a consultant who’s also working with the Navajo Nation to design a redundant, high-speed network. This would include new lines that create a high-capacity, high-speed loop. If that happens, computers could instantly reroute the signal when there’s a line break, preventing prolonged outages.
The county would put in a new high speed line from the main turn line at Winslow along I-40 to connect to Show Low, which now sits at what amounts to the end of a single broadband line.
O’Halleran said the current situation’s intolerable — both when it comes to economic development and public safety.
“Outages in communication networks present serious threats to public safety, commerce, and well-being. Access to communication networks is not a luxury — it is a critical lifeline that can be a matter of life and death. During the most recent outage, 911 calls were unable to be completed.
“This resulted in serious harm and potential for more — after being unable to call 911 and an ambulance having to be found on foot, a person died on the way to the hospital. Other incidents occurred during the outage — a fire at an airport in St. Johns and an incident at a power plant — which presented the potential for critical bodily harm, but with no way for individuals to contact law enforcement or emergency services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.