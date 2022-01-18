The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week observed the changing of the guard with a dose of kindness — and a shudder of anticipation.
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger took on the job of chairman, with compliments all around from what has to be one of the kindest groups of elected officials anywhere.
“It’s been a great year to be able to serve alongside you,” said Whitesinger to outgoing chairman Daryl Seymore. “One of the things I have learned is finding out more about your compassion — you have a heart to serve.”
On the other hand, the supervisors also cast a fearful glance at the just-convened state legislature — which in even the best of times holds county government as something of a helpless fiscal hostage.
“The Arizona legislature has opened up for business, which is exciting and scary at the same time,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting, who works with the Eastern Arizona Counties Association to lobby the legislature. “We’ll have a chance to monitor what they’re doing – and make sure your voice is heard.”
Whiting has played a leading role in recent years in pushing both the state and federal governments to thin the overgrown, fire-prone forest — while also salvaging the remains of the region’s once-thriving timber industry.
Navajo County has a $54 million general fund budget and a nearly $100 million operating budget if you count assorted special districts and funds. But a huge chunk of that money comes from the state and federal government to pay for programs for which the county serves as the middle man.
That includes vital programs like unemployment, economic development, healthcare services, welfare, courts and medical care for low-income residents.
The legislature has control over funding for many of those services, which the county’s legally obligated to provide. So decisions in Phoenix can make the difference between feast and famine for county government.
That played out during the last recession when state lawmakers changed funding formulas that cost counties dearly — leading to years of staff reductions, budget cuts and service reductions at the county level. The state shifted hundreds of millions of dollars in costs it once shouldered to county governments.
On the other hand, in the past two years — a flood of federal pandemic relief money has left the counties relatively flush. County sales tax and property revenues didn’t drop as much as originally projected, so many counties ended up with millions of dollars in grant money to bolster spending or stash in reserve funds. Some counties — like Gila County — ended up giving all employees a $1,000 bonus. In Navajo County, more than $20 million in federal relief funding bolstered the contingency fund, long depleted by state budget cuts.
Whiting said that pandemic rules on attendance at state legislative hearings have made it hard to effectively communicate with the legislature in the past two years.
“How we engaged with the legislature was very different — it felt very limiting,” said Whiting. “In some regards, it seemed like the legislature wanted it that way — it just seemed convenient to them to move without the noise.”
The state also received billions in federal grant money, which helped turn a projected $1 billion deficit into a $2 billion surplus — along with one of the biggest income tax cuts in state history. In the upcoming budget year, counties and schools are scrambling to share in the state windfall — while state lawmakers are talking about additional tax cuts and new mandates for local government.
Whitesinger noted that in the course of last year some 37 state house and senate members quit their jobs, leading to the election of new representatives. That includes the senator representing northern Navajo County.
“It’s already started off being an interesting year at the legislature. Quite a significant number have stepped down,” said Whitesinger. “So when you think of that — one of the positive things is that there are a lot of people who are eager to be able to serve in their new roles. So we’re building those relationships.”
But mostly, the supervisors expressed appreciation for one another — and county employees generally.
Navajo County’s a strange hybrid. On one hand, you have the solidly Democratic Navajo Reservation and White Mountain Apache Reservations. This contrasts with the solidly Republican areas of the non-reservation areas of the White Mountains, where members of the Church of Latter Day Saints play a leading role in many communities.
The board of supervisors includes two members of the Navajo Nation, one member of the White Mountain Apache Nation and two non-Native supervisors from families with deep roots in the White Mountains.
But the board functions without any sign of the deep partisan divides that have afflicted many other areas of the country. The board rarely splits its vote and virtually never disagree with one another in public. The meetings start with long prayers, routinely serve up compliments and long ceremonies recognizing long-term employees and recognition for local groups — especially high school sports teams.
District 2 Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai will serve this year as vice chairman and expressed his support for his fellow supervisors.
“Happy New Year to each and every one of you — I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside you. 2021 was an amazing year, considering what we had to face and how we had to interact to move our county forward — that did not stop us.”
District 1 Supervisor Fern Benally heaped praise on Seymore. “You have great compassion,” she said. “As I stumble through what I need to do – I’m so grateful that you came to me and helped me.”
For his part, Seymore thanked the board members for their support.
At that point, the board presented Seymore with a plaque thanking him for his service.
