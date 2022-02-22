Volunteers in 2021 spent 2,000 hours working on the White Mountains’ premier trails system, which includes some 200 miles of interconnected non-motorized hiking trails, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors learned last week.
The 500-member TRACKS group established by Pinetop-Lakeside in the late 1980s has helped create a world-class trails system in a region critically dependent on tourism and outdoor recreation.
The group has handed out 70,000 White Mountains Trail System brochures in the past five years, an indication of the growing popularity of the system.
The volunteer trails crews in 2021 worked on the Blue Ridge, Panorama, Osprey, 4 Springs, Land of Pioneers, Los Burros, Chipmunk, Los Caballos, Lookout Connector, Timber Mesa and Buena Vista trails. The hours put in by the volunteers on the trails are valued at $55,000, at a rate of $27 an hour, TRACKS Vice President Lynn Krigbaum told the supervisors.
In addition, other volunteers put in 11,000 volunteer hours at community events and community service activities, with a value of some $300,000.
The supervisors heaped praise on the volunteer effort — and also pledged $45,000 in federal infrastructure funding so the group can rent machines necessary to build a new five-mile trail on rocky ground.
The group over the past 40 years has created one of the state’s most extensive, well-maintained and varied trails systems — rivaled only by the elaborate trails systems in Flagstaff and Sedona.
The group has installed white trail diamonds every quarter mile. The diamond-shaped markers include the GPS coordinates, which means hikers in trouble can let rescuers and 911 dispatchers know exactly where to find them. Game and Fish Heritage grants paid for the diamonds, but volunteers installed most of them.
“Since 2013, all rescues have been 45 minutes or less,” said Krigbaum.
She noted, “The WMTS attracts hikers, equestrians, trail runners, mountain bikers, cross country skiers, bird watchers and photographers, supports the regional economy, and promotes healthy lifestyles.”
She also thanked the board of supervisors for supporting the construction of a new, 5-mile cutoff for the 10-mile-long Blue Ridge Trail in Pinetop.
“This will make it possible for hikers to cut the trail in half so they don’t have to go the whole 10 miles. It’s very rocky ground. We’re going to need to rent trail building equipment that will deal with those rocks. We appreciate you sharing the federal money with us.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “I want to thank you for what you’re doing. I’ve been out on your trails many times. I love the little markers. It’s easy to follow. Not so in other parts of the state I’ve traveled. You’re making the White Mountains better for our whole county.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “I want to thank you personally. It’s really impressive to have so many volunteers to create all these opportunities for people to recreate.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “we certainly appreciate the hours and hours of dedication to our community.”
Visitors to Navajo County spent $325 million in 2020, according to the state department of tourism. That was a 14% decline from 2019 due to the pandemic. However, the outdoors-oriented tourism industry in the county held up better than almost any other area of the state. Across Arizona, travel spending dropped 41%
Tourism rebounded in 2021, despite the continued pandemic. Once again, outdoor recreation did better than almost any other sector of the tourism industry. The leisure and hospitality sector accounts for about 3,000 jobs in Navajo County — one of the leading economic sectors.
