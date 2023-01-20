Navajo and Apache counties continue to lag behind the rest of the state when it comes to jobs, but not by much.
Navajo County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.3% in November to 5% in December. That’s just a little higher than 4.3% in December of 2021.
Apache County has more of a struggle. The unemployment rate dropped to 7.7% in December, compared to 8.4% in November. Unfortunately, it’s up significantly from 6.4% a year ago.
Still, Navajo and Apache counties aren’t lagging as far behind the state and the nation as they have at various moments in the roller coaster ride of the pandemic.
Moreover, retail sales jumped 5%, employers are still scrambling to find workers and wages continue to climb. The bad news in the monthly reports remains stubbornly high inflation, although it’s no longer galloping. The housing market has also cooled, but that could lessen the affordability crisis.
Navajo County in the past year has enjoyed a strong 4% increase in the workforce, as well as a 4% gain in retail sales. Apache County has seen its workforce shrink, but retail sales rose.
And it’s not just us.
The US rate dropped to 3.2%, for 4% when adjusted for the time of year. The US rate dropped to 3.5% seasonally adjusted, according to the latest figures from the Department of Labor.
The month-to-month improvements are small, and the rate has inched up from a year ago. But the figures largely confound predictions that the economy would slide into recession.
The job market remains tight, with the demand for more workers exceeding the supply of workers out there looking. Moreover, Arizona’s average hourly wage is up 5.7% from the same time last year, compared to 4.6% nationally.
So Arizona workers are gaining ground faster than workers nationally, but the average hourly wage of $30.81 remains below the national figure of $32.73.
On the other hand, the Phoenix consumer price index rose 9.5% in the past year, compared to a national increase of 6.5%. A surge in housing prices led the way in Arizona, with a 15.4% jump compared to 8.1% nationally.
The detailed local statistics again show Navajo County has been holding its own, but Apache County is getting left behind.
In Navajo County, the civilian workforce has jumped 4.2% in the past year to 40,376. That’s one of the biggest gains in the state. The increases came in almost every sector, including goods-producing (4.4%) and mining and construction (3.5%).
Government was almost the only sector that lost jobs, but only a handful. Government jobs in November came to 7,506.
Retail sales jumped 5% from a year ago, hitting $81 million.
On the other hand, the housing market has cooled, with new permits dropping sharply in the last three months of the year.
Navajo County continued to gain population in the past year. Show Low is up 1.4% to 12,132, Snowflake is up 3.7% to 6,497, Taylor is up 3% to 4,190 and Pinetop-Lakeside is up about 1% to 4,073. Holbrook also rose slightly to 4,886 and Winslow lost population, down nearly 3% to 8,774.
The year proved more challenging for Apache County.
The labor force dropped 2.7% to 18,446. Jobs declined across most sectors, with the exception of a 7.4% increase in the modest “goods producing” category, which rose to 798.
Retail sales provided a bright spot, up 4.4% compared to a year ago.
However, receipts for hotels, restaurants, bars all reported a big decline.
Despite the headwinds, most non-reservation towns in the county gained population. Eager was up 1.3% to 4,532, St. Johns up 0.8% to 3,461, and unincorporated areas up 0.62% to 57,131. Springerville remained unchanged for the year at 1,724.
