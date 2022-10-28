Three law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in White Mountain Lake.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that there are no suspects and emphasized that the investigation was still “active” and that “no further information would be released at this time” regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake.
The post also confirmed that a large police presence on Concho Highway near the Speedway in Taylor on Wednesday was related to the homicide investigation.
The White Mountain Independent heard reports of a homicide as early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday. NCSO did not provide any other details related to the incident.
A WMI reporter also contacted both the general manager and assistant manager of the Speedway store at 310 N. Main St. in Taylor, but neither confirmed information other than that police cars spent several hours parked in front of their business.
The first sign of any police presence on Wednesday was posted on the White Mountain Road Conditions Facebook page, a community page meant to inform area residents of hazardous road conditions among cities and towns on the Mountain. The post stated, “Six cops, lights and sirens blaring, headed east on HWY 60 from Show Low Airport. Couldn’t see what’s happened but look in that area.”
The post appears to be related to the Taylor homicide investigation and was shared over multiple community boards generating over 100 combined engagements in its first 24 hours.
Many White Mountain residents claimed to have seen a car being chased through Taylor by different law enforcement agencies, and many others reported at least one suspect being apprehended. NCSO has yet to confirm any of this.
The names of everyone involved, including the victim, remain undisclosed while NCSO and police officials from Show Low and Snowflake-Taylor continue their investigation.
