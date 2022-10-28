Three law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in White Mountain Lake.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that there are no suspects and emphasized that the investigation was still “active” and that “no further information would be released at this time” regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake.

