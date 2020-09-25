Navopache Electric Cooperative is planning an outage on Tuesday, Sept. 29, to conduct routine and preventative maintenance to our electrical lines as well as to our Stevens substation.
The areas that will be impacted include Alpine and surrounding areas.
The outage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and last approximately 7 hours. NEC will be posting updates regarding the progress on their Facebook page as well as on their website.
Please make sure that you plan ahead for this outage by following normal emergency preparedness procedures.
For example — if you require oxygen or other life saving measures during that time please make sure you have a backup battery or other contingencies put in place, open your refrigerator as little as possible, have fuel for any generators, etc.
You can find more emergency preparedness tips from the Arizona Emergency Information Network on their Facebook page, twitter, or at ein.az.gov.
FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR CREWS NEC requests that you make sure your generator has been installed/inspected by a qualified electrician. Generators that are installed incorrectly can back feed into our lines even if they are de-energized and could potentially cause serious injury or prove fatal to our crew members.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Sept. 29 outage, please reach call NEC at 928-368-5118 or 800-543-6324.
