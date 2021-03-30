The Sitgreaves County project, known as SB1653, the study committee for the Sitgreaves County Project was killed last week.
We would like to thank Senator Wendy Rogers for her effort to have the Sitgreaves County Project get through two readings of the Arizona Senate this session.
The Sitgreaves County Project is a bipartisan group of White Mountain citizens who aim to create Arizona's 16th County out of the southern halves of Navajo and Apache Counties and champion the cause of Northeastern Arizona.
You may ask, why a new county?
The new county of Sitgreaves has the potential to become an economic powerhouse in Arizona and the Southwestern United States at large.
It will bring local control of services for the people of the White Mountains. Sitgreaves County will be able to have lower property taxes.
The property taxes will stay in the White Mountains to better its schools, and will bring development for the White Mountain Apaches.
The only current economic expansion in Navajo County is the marijuana farms in Snowflake, which will bring in low, paid migrant workers. This will have an impact on the local job Market!
The Sitgreaves County project will be introduced again next session. We’ll need the help from the citizen’s of Southern Navajo County and Southern Apache County Citizens. You may ask, what can I do?
Steven and Karen Slaton
Show Low
