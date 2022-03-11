COVID-19 cases continue to ebb in Navajo and Apache counties, although infection rates remain above the state average.
The steep decline in new cases both in the US and internationally has led to the lifting of most restrictions, although roughly a third of the nation’s school children still attend schools that have some form of a mask mandate.
The decline and cautious return to normal life comes amid a growing body of evidence that suggests increasing vaccination rates may remain one of the few effective ways to prevent endless surges of new variants, with the national death toll from the pandemic approaching 1 million and the global toll well above 6 million.
The most recent studies have focused on how omicron has managed to so effectively infect both the vaccinated and those who have recovered from earlier strain. In addition, the effort to perfect a vaccine for children has suffered frustrating setbacks. Epidemiologists say schools will remain a breeding ground for clusters of new cases until we develop an effective vaccine for kids.
Still, the news remains encouraging — with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continuing to decline — both in Arizona and nationwide.
The infection rate in Navajo County has dropped 59% as a daily average in the past two weeks. It’s still 23 per 100,000 — but that’s just barely above the statewide average of 18. At one point, the county’s death rate was two or three times higher than the state’s rate. Unfortunately, Apache County now has the state’s highest infection rate at 32 per 100,000 — although even that’s down 43% as a daily average in the past two weeks.
The hospitalization rate has dropped 54% to 14 per 100,000 in Navajo County and 50% to 16 per 10,000 in Apache County. That compares to a statewide decline of 33% to 14 per 100,000.
The infection, death and hospitalization rates are still highest in the southern areas of both counties, which have far lower vaccination rates than the Navajo Reservation in the north.
The vaccines appear to have played a key role in the short, sharp spike of omicron — since they confer good protection against reinfection and excellent protection against serious illness. The unvaccinated are three times as likely to get infected and 10 times as likely to die.
The lifting of most protective measures like limits on high-risk businesses, an emphasis on social distancing and mask mandates has made the long, slow effort to boost vaccination rates the only major protection in place against the spread of the virus. Epidemiologists say the surge in new cases with each major new variant remains a key factor in the pandemic — and they admit they can’t fully account for how quickly a new variant both spikes and retreats.
Studies show the main COVID-19 vaccines — especially the Moderna and Pfizer shots — remain safe and effective. However, the omicron variant has proven alarmingly adept at both reinfecting people who have recovered from an earlier strain and people who have gotten two doses of the approved vaccines. The vaccines still appear good at preventing severe disease and death — but less effective in preventing infection. This means the unvaccinated still face a worrisome risk of serious illness and death even in a highly vaccinated population. Booster shots appear to restore strong protection against infection for the fully vaccinated — but even that appears to wane.
As a result, scientists say it’s unlikely that we’ll stamp out the virus or even contain it as well as we have measles or polio. Instead, the virus will likely continue to circulate. Fortunately, vaccines and boosters can minimize serious disease and death — and hopefully the debilitating development of still-mysterious “long COVID.”
Consider a couple of recent studies on how well the vaccines — or recovery from infection by an earlier strain — protect against a new infection by another strain:
• In England, omicron’s much better at reinfecting people than any previous strain according to a study involving 650,000 people. When Delta dominated, reinfections accounted for just 1% of cases. Once omicron hit, that jumped to 11%. Researchers calculated that omicron was roughly 16 times more likely to cause a breakthrough infection than Delta.
• A study conducted in Qatar reported in the New England Journal of Medicine found that having recovered from an infection provided roughly 90% protection against reinfection. However, once omicron arrived — a previous infection provided just 56% protection against a reinfection. Fortunately, a previous infection and vaccination provided roughly 88% protection against severe disease.
• The omicron strain dramatically reduced the protection from infection offered by the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines unless the person had a booster shot, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study involved nearly two million people. The protection offered by all three vaccines dropped over time, but jumped up again with a booster shot. The Moderna shots offered the most protection. It provided 90% protection initially, declining to about 45% over 10 weeks. A booster shot boosted protection back to 74%, but only 64% one or two months later.
Meanwhile, the quest for a vaccine that will protect children has also proved from complex than researchers had originally hoped.
Recent studies have shown that the lower dose approved for children 5-11 may not provide long-term protection — with the effects of the shots waning much more quickly than it does among 12-16 year-olds, who receive a higher dose. Moreover, the FDA has put off its review of an even lower dose for children younger than five after disappointing clinical results.
Children face a very low risk of serious illness or death even if they do get infected. However, kids can readily pass the virus around at school — creating clusters of new cases that spread out into the community and pose a much greater risk to their parents and grandparents.
Here the latest on efforts to create an effective vaccine for kids.
• Pfizer’s clinical study found that the vaccine was far less effective at preventing infections among children aged 5 to 11 than among adults – although it still appears to protect against serious illness. The lack of protection from infection might reflect some difference in the immune systems of younger children — but it might also stem from the much lower dose. The study focused on a lower dose to avoid the potential side effect of fevers, which can pose a higher risk to children than to adults. Meanwhile, results from separate clinical trials found little benefit for an even lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine in children younger than five. The study involved 852,000 newly vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 as well as 365,000 children aged 5-11 at the height of the omicron surge. The study found a dramatic difference in protection for 12-year-olds, who received the adult dose, and 11 year-olds, who received one-third of the adult dose.
• So far in the pandemic, 851 children younger than 17 have died and 7,000 have suffered multisystem inflammatory syndrome — a rare but serious condition. More children were hospitalized during the omicron surge than at any other time in the pandemic — but the risk of death or disability was still far lower than among adults — especially the elderly.
