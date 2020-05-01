Randy W. Mifflin has joined the Vernon Fire District Board of Directors.
Randy and his family have lived in Vernon for more than 15 years, first in the Timber Knoll neighborhood, and more recently in the Show Low East subdivision. Randy and Lisa, his wife of 30 years, love it here, and have recently moved into their “forever” home.
Randy especially enjoys the forest and the wildlife that we can experience within a short drive. They have two sons, Thomas 26, married with two sons living and working in Show Low and Andrew 17, home-schooled and working at The Red Barn Creamery.
Randy's prior board experience includes Living Hope Centers – Show Low, Board of Directors 2014-2020, serving on his church board and Committee Chair with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation-White Mountains for 3 years.
Randy is a native Arizonan from Tucson a graduate from the University of Arizona and has 32 years experience in telecom and the IT services industries. He works for with Sunstate Technology Group assisting many fire districts throughout our region, and has developed a heart for the industry.
