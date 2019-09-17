FARMINGTON, N.M. – Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC), a wholly-owned Navajo tribal entity, has facilitated the hiring of 55 new employees at Navajo Mine, located south of Fruitland, New Mexico, since the beginning of 2019 with nearly half of them coming from Kayenta Mine.
“Navajo Transitional Energy Company has taken steps this year to help Navajo miners stay close to home with the pending closure of Kayenta Mine and Navajo Generating Station. We realize that a stable family unit is important and jobs at Navajo Mine are family wage jobs, meaning one job can support a family,” said Clark Moseley, NTEC CEO.
Navajo Mine has more than 370 workers with nearly 85 percent of them being Navajo. North American Coal Bisti Fuels performs the mine’s day-to-day operations and have done so since 2017. The mine provides coal the the Four Corners Generating Station.
“We want to thank Bisti Fuels for helping to hire Navajo workers and providing such opportunities to those displaced from the Kayenta. Increasing the number of Navajo employees and contractors working for the mine has been an important focus of NTEC’s operation since we acquired the Navajo Mine,” Moseley added.
During the past two years, Navajo Mine also expanded its Tier 1 Navajo business contracts more than 10 times from when NTEC first acquired Navajo Mine.
“Every contracted service at Navajo Mine is a job for someone. We do our best to work with Navajo businesses and look forward to creating more opportunities for Navajo workers and businesses,” Moseley said.
About NTEC
NTEC is a single member limited liability company, organized under the laws of the Navajo Nation, that owns the Navajo Mine, located south of Fruitland, New Mexico. The mission of NTEC is to be a reliable, safe producer of coal, while diversifying the Navajo Nation’s energy resources to create economic sustainability for the Nation and the Navajo people. NTEC is 100 percent owned by the Navajo Nation. For more information about NTEC, visitwww.navajo-tec.com.
