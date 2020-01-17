New this year, pilot course for Master Gardening

Hello and welcome to 2020, a new year, a new decade! Our teams here at the University of Arizona’s local extension offices are so excited about programs on the horizon for this up and coming year. There are many fresh ideas, along with long standing favorites.
The UA Extension Office in Holbrook, which serves Navajo County, has prepared a Home and Garden series of workshops that take place every month. We share information on topics from gardening, preservation, dehydrating, budgeting, pest control and much more. The UA Extension Office in St. Johns, which serves Apache County, also provides monthly gardening classes throughout the county at various locations. These classes are free of charge and available to anyone. New this year, is a pilot course for Master Gardening that will be available online.
Registration for this pilot group is limited, but should come around again near or shortly after summer. On Feb. 4, we are holding a workshop on Rangeland Management Basics for beginning ranchers. This event will take place at Hon-Dah Resort and Casino and is also a free of charge event. February will include an open house event at the Blue Ridge/UA 4-H Fab Lab in Lakeside where the community can come and explore the fabrication machines, engravers and 3-D printers currently used by 4-H members to enrich our youth development and STEM programs.
Added to repeating, monthly opportunities, March slates a Range Livestock Nutrition workshop with 3 different locations and dates to choose from. April is busy with the kick off of our Walk Across Arizona program which promotes physical activity through team challenges in most miles walked.
An annual 4-H “Hike the Grand Canyon” event, also in April, is organized by staff in Apache County to foster youth development, leadership roles and personal growth.
Our 4-H clubs are active year round and include subject areas like shooting sports, sewing, Fab Lab, robotics, livestock and various animal groups, to name a small handful. We are always looking for new club ideas and additional volunteers to assist and/or lead clubs. It takes a village to develop the next generation of leaders and inspired community members.
The summer months will be loaded with many different 4-H and leadership camps, a STEM Garden club for kids, as well as ongoing, educational experiences for adults interested in gardening, ranching, home economy, nutrition and much more. Our programs reach from the northernmost tip of these counties to the southernmost tip, including growing programs in Navajo, Hopi, and Apache
