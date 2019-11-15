APACHE COUNTY — Apache County has finally given up.
Can’t get blood from a stone – and can’t get an absentee owner to pay taxes on the wreck of a mobile home.
And also can’t get him to remove the decaying eyesore, apparently.
The owner of the parcel and the skeleton of two, decaying 30-year-old mobile homes lives in Tempe – and gave up paying property taxes on the windblown structures.
The owner now owes $490 in taxes and $469 in penalties.
The Apache County Treasurer last week asked the Board of Supervisors to abate the taxes – which is to say just write them off.
“They really need to be destroyed and removed from the property – there’s no point in taxing them,” said the representative of the treasurer’s office.
That rubbed Supervisor Alton Joe Sheperd a little raw.
“You said the owners are responsible for removing it. How can we allow that to happen – its just going to sit there for another 20 years.”
The treasurer’s office delicately sidestepped the question – which is certainly some other department’s problem – like code enforcement, if the county had code enforcement. “The value will be assessed down to zero, because there is no value for that mobile home,” said the treasurer’s office representative.
