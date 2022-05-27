he Northland Pioneer College 2022 Student Art Show came to a close on May 6 with a reception at NPC’s Talon Gallery on the White Mountain Show Low Campus.
The annual spring juried art show highlights a selection of unique works created and submitted by NPC students. This year there were 38 entries.
A panel comprised of NPC’s art faculty reviews the pieces and selects those that will appear in the show. Not all submitted works are exhibited.
“Acceptance to a show that has been juried is a true honor. It is a distinction that can be listed on a resume and is the type of professional recognition that is essential to any student pursuing an art career. The jury puts much consideration into the selection process. Successful composition, craftsmanship, mastery of the medium and originality are evaluated,” stated Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek.
The show was on exhibit at the Talon Gallery from April 18 through May 6. The public was encouraged to come in and view the art works and to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Barbara Dixson, a second-semester student at NPC who currently works as secretary to the dean of Arts and Sciences, was announced as the winner of the People’s Choice Award. The mosaic photograph of her 115-year-old great grandmother, “Great Grandma Eskey” (1906-2022), also took third place in the photography category.
“My great-grandma Irene Eskey passed away in February 2022. The main reason that I created the mosaic portrait was to pay tribute to her. Not at all did I expect the recognition that I received. Then again, she was one amazing lady who left a great legacy that gives God the Glory!,” wrote Dixson in an email to the Independent. “The mosaic portrait of my Great-Grandma Irene is a small collection of pictures of her with family. They show pictures that range from her birthday celebrations to her simply helping with butchering a sheep.
“She was a strong person not only in the natural but also in her prayers for her family. She was small in stature but a mighty warrior. She will always be a treasure to us! A true gem indeed.
“Irene Eskey affected many lives over the years. She was our own family celebrity. She was the matriarch to our family with her great love, support, prayers, and lived a life that set a great example to all those who met her. When asked what she did to be on this earth for as long as she did, she gave the credit to her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. Oh, stories she would tell to those who took the time to listen. Every year her birthday was a great celebration to family and friends and also her pictures would circulate Facebook and shared many times.”
Rebekah Roznovak took first place in painting for “Simon’s Sun,” an acrylic she did of the resident cat at the vet clinic where she works. Second place went to Lorin Pope for “Portal,” a watercolor, and third place to Naomi Stuart for a watercolor/sharpie painting titled, “Hamlet.” Karen Lewis received an honorable mention for “Some Donkeys Have Forelocks.”
John Wilson placed first in photography for his photograph of a mountain bluebird, “Azure Skies.” Second place in photography went to Kaylie Hancok for “Breath of a Soul,” and honorable mentions went to Tiffany Plympton for her photograph, “The Silent Storm,” and Thomas Tomlinson for his photograph, “After the Storm.”
First place in the drawing category was awarded to Susanna Wauneka for “My Journey.” Her drawing was a unique combination of colored pencils and sharpie art that depicts the many paths of her life thus far and cultural traditions. Naomi Stuart was awarded second place for her “Foundation of Art,” and third place went to Kaylen Wilson for her colored pencil piece, “Chase.” Cierra Long received recognition for “Hibiscus,” a charcoal color-penciled drawing.
Karen Lewis took first place in the ceramics category for “Confused Unicorn – Angel – Mystic Mountain Goat.” Second place was awarded to Stuart Holmes for his ceramic, “Number 42,” and third place was awarded to Lorin Pope for “Tenderly Encircled.”
“This is a curation of the best artwork produced at the college. It is an honor to be involved,” said Gluszek.
NPC’s Talon Gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. It is closed on weekends and during college holiday closures.
Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com
