Do you enjoy helping people feel better about themselves? Do you feel as though you have an artistic flair and a sharp sense of style? Learn to apply your creativity through makeup application and hair, skin and nail care in Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) Cosmetology program this spring. Hone your talents and gain a better understanding of beauty and wellness while preparing for a rewarding career in cosmetology.
“Our instructional program prepares students for licensure as a hairstylist, nail technician or cosmetologist,” said Chloe Fagotti, chair of the program. NPC’s simulated salon environment allows students to develop skills, practice safety judgments, exercise proper work habits and apply related theory. “Upon completion, you’ll be ready to pass the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology Licensing Exams and begin your career in the beauty industry,” adds Fagotti.
NPC offers Cosmetology instruction in Show Low, Winslow and St. Johns. Spring classes begin Jan. 6, 2020. Interested students need to apply now for the program.
The Winslow cosmetology clinic is hosting an open house Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30 and 31, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. It can take 4 to 6 weeks to complete the online financial aid process. Complete the program application and get assistance in applying for financial aid and scholarships. “We will also be doing Halloween and moulage makeup (fake wounds etc.) on those days and will be hosting a student mannequin contest,” noted Winslow instructor Ferryn Sam. “It will be a fun way to apply for and learn about the program as well as to meet current and potential students and instructors,” added Ferryn.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and present a high school diploma, GED® or proof of at least completion of 10th grade. Applicants must also present an Arizona state ID or picture identification and verify their U.S. residency status (social security card etc.).
NPC offers a hairstyling licensing option. “This 1,000- hour program covers shampooing, haircutting, styling, coloring, chemical texture services and safety requirements leading up to the new Hairstyling license implemented by the state board,” notes Fagotti. “Students also have the option to complete the 600-hour nail technician program, which covers manicuring, pedicuring, nail enhancements, salon management and customer service,” she continued.
“Licensure as a full-service cosmetologist requires 1,600 hours of training, expanding on the topics covered in the hairstyling program. And we’ve included basic business skills in all of our programs to give students a better understanding of what’s involved in salon management,” adds Fagotti. NPC also offers the required training for cosmetology instructors. “Students must have a current Arizona cosmetologist license before applying for this 350-hour program,” concludes Fagotti.
NPC’s program prepares students to successfully complete all of the state licensing exams at nearly a third of the cost of attending classes at 55 other public cosmetology training centers in Arizona.
For additional information about NPC’s Cosmetology program, call Chloe Fagotti, 800-266-7845, ext. 6702, or drop in to NPC’s cosmetology centers in Show Low at 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs; 1400 E. Third St. in Winslow; or 955 W. 13th West (by the airport) in St. Johns.
