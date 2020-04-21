In continuing their college education, students at Northland Pioneer College will benefit from $29,883 raised by NPC Friends & Family on Arizona Gives Day, April 7. These crucial funds will assist many students through established scholarships, as well as those whose college education was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to finish the semester and continue pursuing their career dreams.
Betsyann Wilson, executive director of NPC Friends & Family, which raises funds for student scholarships, said the college is directing resources designated for its emergency fund on Arizona Gives Day to help students in immediate need.
“Given the COVID-19 crisis, our board anticipated there will be many students who have emergencies that would prevent them from finishing out the semester,” Wilson said. “We believe if we focus on our most vulnerable students, with the goal of helping them to finish the semester and stay in school, we can make a difference.”
Wilson also noted that many NPC students are the first generation in their families to pursue a college education. “They are setting an example for their children, demonstrating that a college degree is attainable and worth achieving. Many are working adults with jobs, children, family or elders to care for,” she said.
On Arizona Gives Day, supporters of NPC helped vulnerable students as well as established scholarships in a big way. NPC Friends & Family placed third among 148 organizations in the state in the category of Most Dollars Raised among Small Nonprofits, earning an additional performance prize of $2,500. Out of 982 nonprofits participating in Arizona Gives Day, NPC Friends & Family ranked 32nd overall in fundraising generated with 116 unique donations and also finished first in the category of Early Giving – Small Nonprofits.
Nearly half of the gifts received by NPC, 53, totaling $9,450, were made in memory of Dr. Eric Henderson, an NPC instructor in sociology, anthropology and political science who died last month. Six individuals created Arizona Gives Day fundraising pages encouraging people to give to NPC, generating a combined total of $2,075.
Wilson said, “Our supporters out-did themselves once more. Again this year, our friends at Summit Healthcare came through with a $5,000 corporate match, which they annually pledge for our first $5,000.00 raised! Thank you to everyone who gave and who helped spread the word about our participation in Arizona Gives Day 2020.”
All donations to NPC Friends & Family, a 501c(3) organization, are tax deductible. NPC Friends & Family is organized exclusively to support the mission and goals of Northland Pioneer College through advancement of college programs and services, establishment and growth of student scholarships and positive promotion of NPC. For more information about fundraising events or creating or donating to a scholarship, please contact Betsyann Wilson at 928- 536-6245, betsy.wilson@npc.edu, or consider making a gift today by visiting www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
