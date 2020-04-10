NAVAJO COUNTY — The gold medal for best community college website in America goes to Northland Pioneer College (NPC)! The college also won the silver medal (second place) for best micro-site in the National Council of Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) 2019 Paragon Awards program for the nationwide community college marketing competition. The NPC micro-site is an informational webpage for future students (www.npc.edu/furture-students).
This is the second time in just the past few months that NPC has collected prestigious awards for its new public website. In October 2019, NCMPR’s District 6 division (made up of five Southwestern states and five U.S. territories) awarded NPC the Gold Medallion award (first place) for the Future Student micro-site and a Silver Medallion award (second place) for the public website.
In announcing the national awards this week via the internet (at the 16:26 mark of the video located at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xZHrQA_IDU), a judge said of the NPC website: “Overall this website is well laid out and easy to navigate, with engaging graphics throughout. We especially like the fixed right-side menu, a nice touch!”
Ann Hess, the director of marketing at NPC who led the re-design of the college website, said of the awards, “It is rewarding to know that two years of work has resulted in a great website for NPC and is being recognized nationally for its quality, design and ease of use. The design of the website represents a college-wide commitment to NPC’s online presence and making information clear and easily accessible to prospective students and the public.”
NCMPR’s prestigious Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. It’s the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and PR professionals at two-year colleges. The competition is held annually and entries are submitted from large and small colleges across the country and Canada. NPC was one of only three colleges in Arizona to receive awards from this competition.
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties with a variety of educational options for academic, career and technical and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800- 266-7845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.