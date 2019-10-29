ALPINE – Big changes have occurred for the fire districts of Nutrioso and Alpine. As of October 16, the districts have consolidated into one: the Alpine Fire District. The decision, approved by both fire district boards, should improve services in the two communities and maybe even lower costs for residents.
The consolidation process began about three years ago, when several seats on the Nutrioso board turned over during a contentious period for the district during the 2016 election. The election occured just months after an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) was made with Alpine Fire District to receive “operational management.”
“Basically, the Alpine fire department was our fire department,” Ed Coleman, fomer chairman for the Nutrioso Fire District Board of Directors said in an interview. But, while the district firefighters and staff worked together under Alpine’s Fire Chief, Travis Noth, each department still maintained their own contracts for attorneys, auditors, and they maintained separate tax bases and board of directors.
“Our fire stations are only 9 miles apart. Our districts share a common border,” Coleman said. Having already combined their operations, the newly-elected board of Nutrioso began to explore a possible merger or consolidation with Alpine.
“At that time, Alpine was not in favor of it. There was too much history and too many unknowns with the status of the Nutrioso fire district. So, we kept working on it over the course of a couple years,” Coleman said. “Last year, both boards voted to explore it in more detail.”
The two fire district boards decided that a third-party expert would be the best option to assess whether a merger or consolidation would work. They hired John Flynn of Policy Logic, LLC in October 2018 to begin studying the two districts to see if it was possible. Flynn’s work was instrumental in Timber-Mesa Fire and Medical District’s consolidation in 2014, and he has served on the board of the Arizona Fire District Association for 10 years and been a consultant to many cities and towns. Flynn produced a feasibility study on the two districts, which studied their finances, assets, operations, and more. The lengthy study concluded that consolidation would be favorable for both communities.
A consolidation between Alpine and Nutrioso was a unique situation, however, in that neither entity was in any financial distress.
“It’s rare to have a consolidation when both districts are healthy and stable,” Coleman said. Usually, consolidations are brought about because one of the entities has fallen into financial distress and needs help to survive. The main goal was not to avoid a financial crisis, but rather to provide stability for both communities and reduce redundancies and costs from running two separate fire districts that, operationally, served both communities together.
“There was overwhelming community support, in both communities,” Coleman said of the public participation during the open meetings on the consolidation, which were held October 1 in Nutrioso and October 2 in Alpine. That same overwhelming support also extended to the two boards, who both voted unanimously in favor of the consolidation. “By statute, if both boards vote unanimously to consolidate, then the consolidation may proceed without a public election,” Coleman said. “And that’s what happened in our case.”
When asked how he felt about voting for his own board’s dissolution, Coleman said, “I put myself out of a job, but it was a good thing.” Although the current Alpine Fire District Boards operates the entire, newly expanded district, candidates from Nutrioso will be able to run for seats as they become available in upcoming elections.
“We have better equipment in both stations now, better manpower in both stations. Response time has improved, and the Nutrioso station, when it’s manned, is manned by a certified EMT.” Nutrioso has not always had an EMT available on staff at their fire station, but they will in the future, thanks in part to the consolidation. “Most of the calls the fire department takes are for public assistance – usually medical,” Coleman explained. “There are far more of those [calls] than for fire or rescue.”
“Since we’ve pulled everybody into one [district], we definitely have more resources available, and that includes EMS,” Chief Noth said. “More personnel than equipment per say, but it did expand how we provide service. Along with all of this, we also signed an agreement with White Mountain Ambulance in June of this year, and now we have an ambulance in Alpine that we staff and operate.” Ambulance service to Nutrioso used to run a 20-30 minute response time, as they came from Eagar. With an ambulance on site in Alpine, Nutrioso will now see response times closer to 10 or 15 minutes.
An added bonus to this consolidation may eventually appear in increased savings in insurance rates for area residents. An Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating for fire is what the insurance industry uses to assess an area’s fire risk and response ability. Under Chief Noth’s efforts over the years, Alpine’s ISO rating is now 4/4y, and Nutrioso’s, which was a 10, is now an 8b. ISO ratings range from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best possible rating and 10 not even meeting minimum requirements. Fifty percent of this score comes from the area’s fire district, which is judged on staffing, training, and proximity to a firehouse. Another forty percent comes from the availability of water in the area and prevalence of fire hydrants, which will be a struggle for Nutrioso going forward, as they lack water infrastructure.
For now, however, just the seemingly small change in rating from 10 to 8b has been saving many residents hundreds of dollars. “I was shocked when people were coming up and thanking us for getting that iso rating,” Chief Noth said. “I had one lady who came up and she told me, ‘We saved $984 dollars on our premium.’ I about fell over. I couldn’t believe it. That’s amazing.” ISO ratings are redone every five years, and Nutrioso will be reevaluated again in 2021.“We’re hoping that, with some work, we can get Nutrioso down,” Chief Noth said. “They’re currently at an 8b. We’re trying to work on some equipment ideas right now and some other [ideas]. By the time the next rating comes up, we should be able to provide a better rating for that community.”
“We’re happy it finally went through,” Alpine’s Assistant Fire Chief, Jarret Jensen said when asked about the staff’s opinions on the consolidation. “To have it under one roof, so to speak, feels really nice.” Like many of the firefighters and staff in the newly formed district, ties to both Alpine and Nutrioso run deep with Jensen.
“Now, they can serve everyone with a little less worry about how to do it. Purchasing needed equipment, for example, used to require asking two separate boards in two separate meetings for permission under the IGA between Alpine and Nutrioso. Now, the process is streamlined and more efficient, which means firefighters and EMT’s can receive the supplies they need, faster, and focus their energy instead on people rather than paperwork.”
“At the end of the day, everyone just wants what’s best for the community,” Jensen said. “And that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
