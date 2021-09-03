WASHINGTON – US Rep. Tom O’Halleran announced Wednesday that over $260,000 in relief funding he secured had been awarded to Tuba City Regional Health Care under the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
“Over the past year, telehealth services have helped reduce community spread of COVID-19, protected frontline health care workers, and kept families healthy,” said O’Halleran. “We must continue working to ensure that every Arizonan is able to access this essential service, especially those in rural, tribal, and underserved areas.”
I’m pleased to see this funding I worked to secure will be used to connect families in Arizona to the care they need.”
Tuba City Regional Health Care was awarded a total of $266,946 to purchase internet services, a mobile telehealth clinic, telemedicine carts and cell phones to bring health care and connect patients from the Navajo Nation in remote locations – who may lack access to transportation, internet connectivity, or phone service – with primary care and specialty providers.
Funding was awarded during Round 2 of the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, established by the CARES Act, which O’Halleran voted to pass last March, and additionally funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which O’Halleran voted to pass in December. The program seeks to support the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
