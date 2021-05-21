WASHINGTON — Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran highlighted the recent launch of the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program and urged eligible Arizonans to enroll to receive a discount on their monthly internet bill.
The $3.2 billion program was created as part of the final omnibus appropriations bill O’Halleran helped pass in December. The EBB program will provide struggling families a discount of $50 — and $75 on tribal lands —off the monthly cost of home internet service. It may also provide an additional subsidy for computer purchase.
“From virtual classrooms to telehealth visits, the pandemic has made access to reliable, high-speed internet more important than ever. Quality broadband is a necessity, not a luxury, and ensuring that every family has the ability to stay connected begins with ensuring every family can afford it,” said O’Halleran. “I was proud to support the enactment of the Emergency Broadband Benefit last year, and I encourage households to contact my office if they need assistance applying. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to expand internet access and improve affordability.”Households interested in learning whether they qualify are encouraged to visit the FCC’s new enrollment website – www.getemergencybroadband.org/ – and to sign up for the program through their internet service provider.
