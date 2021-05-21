There will be a Community Yard Sale on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernon Community Park.
Spaces are free, so clean out those closets, sheds and garages and bring those unwanted, but still useable items on down to the park.
Get rid of your "stuff" and make a few dollars at the same time.
For buyers, get ready to find those items you know you really need at unbelievable prices. Part of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Vernon Food Pantry, so come on down to the park and check us out!
For more info, call Paula @ 928-245-6725.
