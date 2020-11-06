FLAGSTAFF — With the coronavirus pandemic causing many to lose their employer health insurance, this may be the most important year for the Health Insurance Marketplace to date. Open enrollment for the Marketplace officially begins November 1st and ends Dec. 15. Any plans selected during open enrollment will begin on Jan. 1.
The Affordable Care Act is still in place and remains “the law of the land.” The individual mandate was eradicated from the Affordable Care Act in 2017, which means Americans will not be penalized for not having health coverage. However, the Health Insurance Marketplace remains open, and it offers tax credits to significantly reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply.
Those who apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage like AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.
