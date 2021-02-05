The pandemic has claimed the life of Albert Hale, 70, second president of the Navajo Nation whose chief legacy remains the negotiation of a landmark water settlement in the course of his long service to Arizona and the Navajo Nation.
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on state buildings flown at half staff for the former state lawmaker and driving force in Navajo politics and the San Juan Basin water settlement.
Hale reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7. Initially, he had mild symptoms — but was hospitalized on Jan. 11. He spent almost a month in the hospital, with his oxygen levels varying wildly from day to day. By Jan. 27, he ended up on a ventilator. He died on Feb. 2.
Hale served as a state senator, state representative, a judge, Navajo Nation Attorney General and Navajo President, in terms marked by both triumph and controversy. His career in some ways echoed the history of the Dine, with an uncanny ability to rise repeatedly after setbacks — endlessly adaptable and resilient.
“Throughout his lifetime, he demonstrated his love and compassion for our people through his service and all of his great contributions as president of the Navajo Nation and as a member of the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, said Navajo President Jonathan Nez in a statement. Flags on the Navajo Reservation also dipped to half staff. “He was known by many as ‘Ahbihay’ and always greeted everyone with a smile and shared his humor with all. He stood strong on many issues and left the world a better place than he found it.”
Navajo Speaker Seth Damon said, “He is remembered for his service and dedication to the Navajo People, which continued beyond the borders of the Nation.”
Hale’s family also issued a statement. “The Navajo Nation knew him as Ahbihay, but we knew him as a loving and supportive dad and husband. He deeply cared for our Dine Nation and people. His contributions were immense and we know that his work as a leader and lawyer impacted so many lives. We will carry on to honor his legacy as a leader and a traditional man.”
Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement saying, “Arizona is saddened by the loss. My prayers and deepest condolences go to Hale’s family, loved ones and community.”
Hale was Áshiihí born for Tódích’íi’nii. His maternal grandparents were Hónágháahnii and his paternal grandparents were Kinya’áanii.
Born in Ganado and raised in Klagetoh, he also earned a law degree and all his life successfully straddled worlds – maintaining traditional beliefs while navigating the legal and political systems.
His daughter, April, told the Arizona Republic, “he had a presence to him that was captivating. He was a very traditional man who believed in our Navajo ways, consulted our people regularly and went back to the Navajo teachings for guidance no matter what. That’s what made him a great leader – he was rooted in our tradition.”
But he was also a sharp lawyer steeped in the bewildering complexities of Western water law who also had a passion for playing golf.
Perhaps his most enduring contribution was his role in negotiating the San Juan River Basin agreement with the federal government and New Mexico in 2006, which won the right to 633,000 acre-feet of water for the Navajo Nation from the San Juan River — a tributary of the Colorado River. The US Supreme Court in Winters v. United States (1908) granted Native American tribes the federal right to water on designated reservations. But the seven-state agreement that divided up the flow of the Colorado River in 1922 ignored that ruling. The Navajo Nation battled for decades to win water rights and finally brought key competing interests to the table by giving up a claim to an additional 110,000 acre-feet. The agreement also limited the Navajo Nation’s right to claim water from other basins — like the Little Colorado River.
The San Juan River Basin agreement was a landmark in the long struggle to win water rights, with between 15% and 30% of homes on the reservation still without a reliable supply of water. Other water users in New Mexico continue to challenge the tribe’s allotment and the Navajo Nation is still working to complete the infrastructure needed to take advantage of the water right Hale and others wrested from the federal government. The Navajo Nation’s on the brink now of another water settlement to win the right to additional water from Lake Powell.
Hale’s service also came with its share of controversy.
He served as president from 1994 to 1998, vowing to empower the 110 local chapters and battle the federal government to protect tribal sovereignty. He was lauded as a national force in battles with the federal government. However, newspaper articles about his use of Navajo Nation credit cards led to an investigation by a special prosecutor. He was ultimately indicted on multiple charges for accepting kickbacks and bribes and misuse of government property. He resigned his post in 1998 to avoid prosecution on 50 counts.
But he proved as resilient as the Dine, one of the few Native American groups to hold onto their homeland – despite a yearlong exile on a desolate, disease-plagued temporary reservation on the Rio Grande.
Hale served as chairman of the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission and was in 2011 appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives. He was later elected to repeated terms in the state senate and House of Representatives, serving until 2017.
