The Round Valley Elementary School will be hosting its 14th annual Bouncing Under the Big Top Community Carnival from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Round Valley High School Dome, 555 N. Butler St. This promises to be a fun-filled night featuring challenging games, interactive entertainment, novelties and delicious food.
The school is reaching out to businesses or organizations who would like to participate with a carnival booth, authentic game or make a donation to ensure the success of this family event.
This event will be advertised and names of all businesses and organizations that participate will be put on a large thank you poster at the RVHS Dome. You name may also be advertised on a booth.
For questions or to participate, call Jolean Holliday at 928-333-6622 or 245-1891.
