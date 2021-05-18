MESA — The Edkey® Inc. Family of K-12 Schools is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Mark Plitzuweit, will receive the Excellence in Education Award at the upcoming Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL) conference. The conference will take place from June 23-25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As a GFEL spokesperson noted, the GFEL conference will recognize remarkable achievers from the education industry who are noteworthy for their contributions. The event will also provide a way for people in education, Ed-Tech innovators, thought leaders and academicians to network and share their knowledge.
Plitzuweit was approached by the GFEL organizers, the spokesperson noted, for several reasons. Most notably, Plitzuweit believes strongly that all students should have equal access to educational options that best meet their individual needs. Based on the diversity of the Edkey® Inc. Family of K-12 School’s programming, along with the student demographic information, it was determined that Edkey® Inc. supports the most unique family of charter schools anywhere in the world.
Plitzuweit scored exceptionally well in several categories that GFEL uses to determine the winners, the spokesperson noted. These categories include Overall Reach, Spirit of Innovation, Industry Impact, Future Readiness, and Market Demand.
Edkey® Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit, that supports 20 schools and programs, each with its own unique mission and vision, operating exclusively in Arizona. Plitzuweit believes Edkey’s success is due to local control of educational opportunities, which leads to stronger school communities. He supports campus level leadership in making informed decisions that best suit the needs of the students, families, and communities they serve. For more information on the Edkey® Inc. Family of K-12 Schools, please visit https://www.Edkey.org
About the GFEL Conference:
GFEL is a three-day knowledge-based value conference where the brightest minds of the education sector come together on a common platform to lead, regulate, empower, and improve the means of education transmittal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.