PLPL Foodies
The first Wednesday of every month, the PLPL Foodies share a local restaurant, food store or an event on its Facebook page and the group has agreed to share it with the readers of the White Mountain Independent.
We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked: The Crockery Café and Infusery.
Vincenzo (Vince) D’Angona is originally from Southern California. At a very young age he would spend time in the kitchen cooking with his father. Over the years, he went from California to Las Vegas to finally the White Mountains where he made his permanent home in 2015.
With so many careers and knowledge in his background and culinary experience, including working with Eddie’s Country Store and the Lion’s Den, his dream and passion to own his own restaurant and serve his “comfort gourmet cuisine” came true.
The Crockery Café and Infusery has the cutest, little and comfortable dining room that fits right into the mountain style, with seating available outside too.
The dining area might be a bit small, but his food is amazingly wonderful! With big, beautiful burgers full of fresh vegetables, hot dogs that are huge, made any way you like it, Rubens, French onion soup, Italian and Mediterranean plates, and his green-chicken chili, which was a 2020 award winner at the White Mountain Chili Cook-off.
He offers new specials every week. So many wonderful choices, all with bold and awesome tastes that will definitely fill anyone’s culinary requirements.
You can call your order in or place your order when you arrive. Prep time is quick and Vince always welcomes everyone into his restaurant.
He makes it fresh and cooks while you watch. Looking into the future, he’d like to offer entertainment by local musicians right there in his dining room. If you haven’t had a chance to try the Crockery Café yet, it’s definitely worth the visit.
We just love our community and all our local eateries. Thank you Vince and The Crockery Café and Infusery. Have you been out to a local eatery lately?
The Facebook Library PLPL Group page is: at https://www.facebook.com/groups/httpswww.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org and the restaurant page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/crockerycafe
